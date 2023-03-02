Joshua Adams Menswear, owned by Stephanie and Ray Norris, has been part of the Cleckheaton business landscape for over 11 and a half years having started out in a small premises on Central Parade.

But, having spent the last six and a half years on Bradford Road, just on the outskirts, the store has now moved to a more prominent site in the centre of the town, on Market Street.

Stephanie said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be in this building. Since we have opened, every customer, without any exception, has been absolutely blown away by the store; by the space in it and the styling.

Stephanie Norris, who owns award-winning clothing business Joshua Adams Menswear, along with her husband Ray, in Cleckheaton has said she is ‘absolutely thrilled’ to have opened a new flagship store in the centre of the town.

“The feedback has been amazing. We have even had people who have just walked in to say how wonderful it is to have a store like this in Cleckheaton and they have wished us all the very best in the world. How nice is that? It has just been absolutely incredible.”

The new store opened on Saturday, February 25, and, when asked if relocating the business to a more central site within the town would make them feel more part of the community, Stephanie responded:

“Absolutely, more than 100 per cent. Our other premises have served us well over the years but I don’t think we realised what the impact of being more central is already having in only the few days we have been open.

“We always saw ourselves as being a part of Cleckheaton but clearly being more central is absolutely key. I think we will get a lot more passing trade than what we have ever had.

Inside the new store of Joshua Adams Menswear

“There is more parking available for customers, whether it is on-street parking if they are just nipping in or whether they are coming in for a full suiting appointment and they’re going into the main car park for four hours’ free parking. It’s much more accessible.

“It’s been a mammoth task that we have undertaken and it’s been a huge step for us. We have got faith in being central and all of the other traders around us have sent us flowers and wished us well and welcomed us into the town.

“We have no intention of moving. We’re here for the next ten years and longer. I hope that when I’m retired there is still a legacy here and this store still thrives in this town.”

The business, which also has a store in Ilkley, has been nominated for the prestigious I Do 2023 awards, having won the Menswear Retailer category at the 2022 event.

Thanking her staff, customers and Willow Properties which acquired the Market Street site, Stephanie said:

“The I Do awards voting is done by the customers. It is recognition of all the hard work which the staff puts in. Everybody has been fantastic.