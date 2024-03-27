A new “one-stop” ladies clothing and aesthetics store named after the owner’s late mum has opened in Batley town centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shelly and Co, on Commercial Street, opened its doors last Monday (March 18) in a tribute to Michelle Shelton who sadly passed away before she got to see her daughter, Sophie Tai, fully set up the new business which offers floors dedicated to female fashion, as well as skin care treatments.

A popular and well-known figure around the town, Michelle established Tanning Studio Batley, just four doors down from Shelly and Co, 24 years ago, which has been kept in the family by Sophie.

“It is the main drive I have had,” revealed the 36-year-old. “Without my mum I wouldn’t have had the tanning shop. It was all passed down and I am hoping to pass it down to my daughter as well. We are very much a family business.

“We’ve had that for 24 years and it was originally my mum’s shop but she sadly passed away last year just after we got the keys to this place so I have named it in her memory.

“Everything we have done in the shop is a tribute to her.”

She added: “Her favourite colour was green so we have gone for green on the outside. Inside the shop we have her favourite music playing and favourite flowers on display. Just the little touches.

“She knew we were getting the shop but things took a turn for the worse. She didn’t know it would end up as a tribute to her, it just felt like the right thing to do.

“At one point we weren’t going to take it on. Grief and opening a business don’t really go well together but someone said turn your pain into purpose and do something about it. I have just tried to put everything into it as a tribute to her.

“She was a big part of Batley and I know a lot of passers by do miss her very much. I’d like to think it is the kind of place they can come in and remember her.”

Detailing what customers can expect at the new boutique, which Sophie runs along with her husband Imran, she said:

“At the existing business we started to sell ladies clothing and we spotted there definitely was a gap in the market as the clothes were selling out. So at the end of last year we said let’s just go for it. We were lucky to get this plot at the end, it’s a really good location, and so far so good. It’s going really well.

“We wanted to be inclusive of everyone. We have got pretty much everything, ladies clothing of different shapes and sizes, we cater for everyone. We have got westernised clothing, we have got clothing for Muslim ladies, we didn’t want to leave anyone out. I thought we could bring the community together a little bit by having something for everyone.

“But we are not just clothing. You can come in here, have your make-up done, get your outfit, have your sunbed and go out. It’s a one-stop shop!

"We are getting more sunbeds to keep up with the demand from the tanning shop a few doors down. We are very established now and we are getting busier every year. We are hoping a few more sunbeds will take a little bit of pressure off.

“It is something Batley needs. I have seen lots of new faces that I have never met before and it’s all been really positive.”