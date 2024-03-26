Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is one of six community projects to be funded in West Yorkshire, and comes as part of a wider £5.5million investment in active travel across the county.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, has welcomed the investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “This investment is a great vote of confidence in our region and will allow us to build on the improvements we’ve already made.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin has welcomed the announcement of £5.5m to fund improved walking and cycling routes across West Yorkshire

“It will help more people to live healthy, active lifestyles, whilst supporting our mission to tackle the climate emergency.

“We’re making it easier for people to get around in a greener, more vibrant West Yorkshire.”

Batley’s Lydgate School Safety project will receive £378,620 to provide infrastructure – including a toucan crossing – to “support behavioural change towards an uptake in active travel modes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investment aims to complement other planned active travel infrastructure in the East Batley area, and will include one new road crossing.

The investment was part of a wider announcement made by Active Travel England – a government executive agency – on March 23.

It is hoped the improvements from the investment will make local journeys on foot or by bike a "more attractive option” for people.

As part of the announcement, Roads Minister Guy Opperman said: “This funding is not just an investment in new infrastructure, but in communities that will benefit from the social mobility and health benefits that improved and new walking and cycling routes will bring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £5.5million West Yorkshire investment will be divided into two sections, with £2.5million going towards a “Capability Fund” which will support campaign behaviour change and network development across West Yorkshire over the next 18 months.

The remaining £3million – from which the Lydgate School Safety project will receive cash – will fund six new projects, with communities set to benefit from wider canal towpaths and improved crossing points, as well as improved facilities and infrastructure in Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees and Leeds.