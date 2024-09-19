Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is now “not an empty shop in Scholes” after the opening of a brand new tanning salon in the village.

Fabiola’s Sunbed and Tanning Salon, on Westfield Lane in what was previously Scholes Family Butchers, opened on Sunday, September 8.

The beauty business is the second salon for owner Fabiola Robinson-Windle, who also runs a hairdressers in nearby Halifax Road by the New Packhorse pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hardworking 24-year-old, who is from Scholes, told the Reporter Series: “That hairdresser’s business has been my mum’s for 35 years. Two and a half years ago, I self-funded a £30,000 renovation.

Fabiola Robinson-Windle outside her new shop, Fabiola's Sunbed and Tanning Salon, on Westfield Lane, Scholes.

“My mum is a dreamer and always wants me to do better. I had always wanted a sunbed shop. That was the long-term goal. We live in Scholes and wanted this unit when it became empty two years ago.

“It was left as a butcher’s with all the fridges. You could’ve opened it as a butcher’s again. Me and my boyfriend, Jake Casey, who is a joiner, have worked tirelessly on it for the last three months and completely renovated it. It’s been a very long process, a lot of late nights and no weekends, so I am glad to see the back of it.”

Asked what it meant when she could finally open the doors officially to customers, who have a choice of five sunbeds and a range of beauty treatments, Fabiola said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was such a weird feeling. The love that we felt off everyone, we were on a high. You could have screamed in my face and I’d have been smiley. I was on cloud nine. It doesn’t get better than that - to be able to see how loved and appreciated we are.

Inside Fabiola's Sunbed and Tanning Salon in Scholes.

“I am really proud to be from this area. There’s not an empty shop in Scholes. It’s bustling. The shops are full, you can’t ask for much more.

“The sky’s the limit. I always want to do more. Let’s see where the future takes us.”

The new salon will be run by her close friend Stacie Terry while she mainly continues hairdressing at the other salon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beauty business is the second salon for owner Fabiola Robinson-Windle, who also runs a hairdressers in nearby Halifax Road by the New Packhorse pub.

Fabiola said: “She offers her own aesthetics, spray tans and beauty treatments.

“It’s a one-stop shop. We have got a bit of everything.”

Fabiola’s Sunbed and Tanning Salon is based at 21 Westfield Lane, Scholes.