‘I am really proud to be from this area’ - New sunbed shop and tanning salon opens in former butcher’s in ‘bustling’ Scholes
Fabiola’s Sunbed and Tanning Salon, on Westfield Lane in what was previously Scholes Family Butchers, opened on Sunday, September 8.
The beauty business is the second salon for owner Fabiola Robinson-Windle, who also runs a hairdressers in nearby Halifax Road by the New Packhorse pub.
The hardworking 24-year-old, who is from Scholes, told the Reporter Series: “That hairdresser’s business has been my mum’s for 35 years. Two and a half years ago, I self-funded a £30,000 renovation.
“My mum is a dreamer and always wants me to do better. I had always wanted a sunbed shop. That was the long-term goal. We live in Scholes and wanted this unit when it became empty two years ago.
“It was left as a butcher’s with all the fridges. You could’ve opened it as a butcher’s again. Me and my boyfriend, Jake Casey, who is a joiner, have worked tirelessly on it for the last three months and completely renovated it. It’s been a very long process, a lot of late nights and no weekends, so I am glad to see the back of it.”
Asked what it meant when she could finally open the doors officially to customers, who have a choice of five sunbeds and a range of beauty treatments, Fabiola said:
“It was such a weird feeling. The love that we felt off everyone, we were on a high. You could have screamed in my face and I’d have been smiley. I was on cloud nine. It doesn’t get better than that - to be able to see how loved and appreciated we are.
“I am really proud to be from this area. There’s not an empty shop in Scholes. It’s bustling. The shops are full, you can’t ask for much more.
“The sky’s the limit. I always want to do more. Let’s see where the future takes us.”
The new salon will be run by her close friend Stacie Terry while she mainly continues hairdressing at the other salon.
Fabiola said: “She offers her own aesthetics, spray tans and beauty treatments.
“It’s a one-stop shop. We have got a bit of everything.”
