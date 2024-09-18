Letters to Heaven: Special post box placed within Liversedge Cemetery for people to write to lost loved ones
The Letters to Heaven post box at the cemetery, on Clough Lane, will enable bereaved relatives - children, as well as adults - to write letters, messages and cards to those they have lost.
Tina Hardy, founder of voluntary group Friends of Liversedge Cemetery which looks after and tidies the graveyard, proposed the idea after seeing a similar feature in Blackpool while looking online.
“I thought it was a fantastic idea,” Tina told the Reporter Series. “I spoke to our councillor, Lisa Holmes, and she said to put something through to request some money to get one.
“Putting the letter box in there is something I thought would be good for young children, or anybody, to use. There are so many people in our community who have got young children who would want to write and show a bit of love and care, so they can show their emotions.
“Putting it in the cemetery will mean so much to a lot of people. People have already commented on what a lovely idea it is.”
The initiative will aim to help people through the grieving process, with Tina, and her family, intending to use the letter box following the recent sad passing of her mum, Barbara Edwards.
She said: “It has really touched me because of what I was going through with my mum, to know that people appreciated what I was doing.
“It has been really hard for me but the letter box will be a really positive thing for me and my family to put something into words and into the letter box. It will help with the grieving process.
“The cemetery means a lot to me. I’ve got family in it and it's lovely to see it so tidy. It’s been a hard year but tidying the cemetery means so much to me.”
Tina confirmed that the letters will be collected and burnt by a professional.
The Letters to Heaven post box is situated at Liversedge Cemetery on Clough Lane.
