Huddersfield-based homecare company’s expansion to Dewsbury, Mirfield, Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike to create up to 50 new jobs
Caremark Kirklees, an award winning business run by Duncan and Fiona Smith, was set up in 2015 to provide homecare support services to people in Kirklees. Employing over 100 people, the family run firm mainly provides its services in Huddersfield and the southern and western parts of Kirklees, such as Holmfirth and Golcar.
However, due to the growing demand for homecare services in the district, Caremark Kirklees is now expanding into the most northern areas of the borough, meaning that people living in towns such as Dewsbury, Mirfield, Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike will now also be able to access the support they offer.
Duncan, the managing director, said: “We have grown at a steady rate over the last nine years with the emphasis always being on quality over quantity.
“This has served us well and we are now in a position where we are able to deliver our services to people living in other parts of Kirklees.
“Kirklees is a large borough and, until now, we have only been able to cover half of it, so we are excited about providing even greater coverage and supporting even more people who need a little extra help to remain in their own homes.”
As part of the expansion, Caremark Kirklees has launched a recruitment campaign and is hoping to create up to 50 new jobs for local people.
Fiona, who leads on recruitment and training, said: “We will only ever be as good as the people we employ, and we are fortunate to have a hard-working, highly dedicated, and motivated team of carers.
“We are keen to add to the team as we expand into northern Kirklees and would love to hear from people already working in care, or those seeking a change in career direction.
“There’s a lot more to working in home care with Caremark than people may think. It entails going into people’s homes to provide the support required to help them to remain independent.
“There are other social sides of what we do, such as visits out in the community and our very popular Caremark Coffee Club where we bring customers, staff, family, and friends together each month.”
In 2023, the company received a top 20 recommended provider award for the Yorkshire and Humber region, for the second consecutive year, based on the reviews of its customers and their families.
Anyone interested in receiving care from, or working for, Caremark Kirklees can contact the head office team at Armitage Bridge on 01484 211281 or email [email protected]