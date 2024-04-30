Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neil Wilcock, owner of JN Wilcock Butchers, shut the stall “with a heavy heart” on Saturday, March 2, saying the ongoing delays with the market project have had an impact on his health.

The market is currently undergoing a regeneration project incorporated into the Dewsbury Blueprint, with Cabinet approving £8.3m for the project in March 2021, as well as to allow traders to move to temporary units in the form of colourful shipping containers - which have still not been used.

A further £6.6m of funds were then granted three months later as part of the wider Dewsbury Town Improvement Plan through the Government’s Towns Fund to support the development of the project.

In November 2023, the council released new images and plans for Dewsbury’s market, with Kirklees aiming to move traders to a new temporary site in early 2025 so that work could finally begin.

But the uncertainty around the project and its lengthy timescale, “forced” the self-employed butcher's hand.

Neil, 60, from Savile Town, said: “Five years ago Kirklees did all these surveys and decided they wanted to redevelop the market to modernise it and attract younger customers. They asked us if we wanted to be part of this picture and we said yes at the time and ticked a box on a form.

“Now they say, ‘Oh no, you said you wanted to be part of the journey.’ But they didn’t tell us it would be so many years.

“They should never, ever have announced it to the public, telling people they were going to pull the market down and rebuild it. We had people coming to us two years later saying, ‘I thought you’d closed, I thought they were pulling the market down.’ It has obviously had some effect.

“In November, I said to them at the town hall, ‘You haven’t done anything at all to attract customers or stall holders, it’s empty.’ There’s hardly anything left. They said nobody wants to come in. Why are they proposing to spend millions of pounds when nobody wants to come and be a stallholder here?

“They’ve got the tin cans sitting in the car park that have been there now for three years, rusting away. Nobody wants to go in them. They are not fit for purpose.”

On his health issues, Mr Wilcock, who took over from his uncle to keep the business in the family, said:

“It affected my health and was making me poorly. I was having sleepless nights worrying about it. Eventually it just wore me out. It wasn’t worth the health versus putting up with them.

“But they just don’t seem at all bothered. There is no compassion.

“It was my uncle who had the shop before me and, 45 years ago when I left school, he asked me if I wanted to work full time and, with no hesitation whatsoever, I went into it. 40 years ago he announced he was retiring and asked if I would like to take it on. Again, no hesitation, I bought it as it was all I wanted to do.

“I have given my whole working life to them and they are just not interested.

“It is a decision that has not been made lightly but, unfortunately, the lack of support and communication has taken its toll and forced my hand.”

It is the second shop in the family which has had to shut in the past 12 months following the closure of Eric Roberts Cooked Meats owned by Neil’s partner Janine Bailey.

On the state of the town centre currently, he said:

“Dewsbury was great in its heyday. I know shopping and high streets have changed, but Kirklees had a golden goose in Dewsbury and they have just neglected it.

“Is it down to politics, is it down to Huddersfield getting everything? Huddersfield seems to get everything and things in Dewsbury are shutting left, right and centre.”

Thanking his customers, Mr Wilcock added:

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to all of you who have supported my business over the years. Your loyalty and patronage have meant the world to me. I am truly grateful for the relationships and the kind messages I have received.

“While this may be the end of my time as a butcher, I hope to stay connected with all of you in some way. Thank you once again for your support and understanding during this difficult time.”

David Shepherd, Strategic Director for Growth and Regeneration at Kirklees Council said:‘’The regeneration of Dewsbury is a key priority for the council with a new market and town park being key parts of the Dewsbury Blueprint, ever since its launch in 2021.

“We know how much the market means to residents and traders alike, which is why it’s crucial to get these plans right – and create a market which can thrive, not just in the near future but for generations to come.

“We have carried out thorough engagement with traders at every stage of the process, taking on board their views and developing plans with these in mind. However, we understand that traders must make decisions based on their business needs.

“We’re aiming to move stallholders in 2025 to a temporary market site in the town centre, so that construction work can begin to bring our plans for a new Dewsbury market and town park to life.