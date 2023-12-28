A popular Dewsbury fitness class for the older generation has been saved by a Huddersfield-based travel consultants.

Mature Movers, deemed as a “life saver” by its members, faced being disbanded after Dewsbury Sports Centre had to close its doors earlier this year.

But now the classes, aimed at the elderly, have been given a new lease of life thanks to Jetset Not Just Travel.

Fitness instructor and trainer Marie Coyne has been running the classes at the sports centre for 15 years. But Kirklees Council announced in September that the facility would close until further notice due to the discovery of RAAC in the building.

From left to right: Julie Pearson (who helps at the Marie’s Active Movers class and worked at Dewsbury Sports Centre for 24 years); Colman Coyne (of Jetset Not Just Travel); Marie Coyne (who runs Marie’s Active Movers); Joyce Walker, 81, who attends the classes; and Rachael Coyne of Jetset Not Just Travel.

For the 45 people who enjoyed attending Marie’s classes twice a week, it was a blow.

Joyce Walker, 81, from Mirfield, who has been going to the classes for over six years, said:

“When I was told the sports centre was closing, I got home and I cried. These classes keep me alive. My doctor originally referred me to attend them after I lost my husband. It’s a great way to get out of the house, keep active and to socialise.

“I feel great after every class and my family think it’s great for me too. I want to keep doing these classes until I’m 90!”

Having fun, keeping active and meeting friends at Marie’s Active Movers in Dewsbury

Things looked bleak for the future of the classes until Marie’s brother Colman and his wife Rachael, who own the Huddersfield-based travel consultancy business, offered to sponsor the classes, paying for weights, a stereo, microphones and speakers. Longcauseway Church in Dewsbury town centre then stepped in to offer its services as a new venue.

The church hires out rooms to a variety of groups and for functions and they had the perfect room for the classes to relocate to, which Marie has renamed ‘Marie’s Active Movers’. Marie now runs classes there every Tuesday and Thursday.

Marie said: “Since September, when we moved to the Longcauseway Church, the classes have gone from strength to strength and are pretty much always full. These classes are so important for the people that come here. Regular, physical group activity in later life is essential, for health reasons and also as a chance to socialise and meet new people.

“Personally, I was devastated when the sports centre closed its doors, but I was more concerned for all these lovely people that come to my classes, I knew that for some it was a lifeline. Thankfully, Colman and Rachael at Jetset Not Just Travel were able to step in and help to keep the classes alive.”

Rachael Coyne of Jetset Not Just Travel said: “As a business we have always been keen to support our local communities. When Marie told us about the real possibility that her classes could stop, we knew we had to try and help. We have seen first-hand the vital role these classes play for local people, for their health, getting them out of the house and socialising and having a laugh with old and new-found friends.