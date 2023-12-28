A ‘vital’ hub at the heart of a Kirklees community is being completely renovated and given a fresh start by a dedicated team of volunteers - led by the construction firm at the heart of delivering a new police headquarters in Dewsbury.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Top Club working men’s club in Ashbrow was recently taken over by Local Services 2 You, a group of community businesses whose ambition is to turn the building into a centre of education, digital technology, culture, and heritage for local people.

However, it is in urgent need of modernisation and renovation to ensure it is safe and fit for purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s why, over the next few months, the building is being transformed by construction company Willmott Dixon, its local supply chain businesses and volunteers from West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service alongside West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Kirklees Local TV and members of the community.

Volunteers gather outside of Top Club.

Volunteers are hard at work carrying out surveys of the centre’s electrical and fire safety, its drainage system and existing damage to the roof, as well as redecorating the entire interior of the building with donated materials, reupholstering seating areas, fixing leaks and replacing fixtures, replacing old flooring and also giving it a fresh coat of paint.

The ambition is that the transformed Top Club will help Local Services 2 You, who also run the nearby Chestnut Centre, “create success, deliver excellent services and generate opportunities for local people.”

The transformation project is being led by Willmott Dixon which, as well as currently delivering the construction of a new police HQ in Dewsbury for West Yorkshire Police, is delivering the new headquarters, training centre and fire station for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in Birkenshaw. Both projects have been procured through SCAPE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of its shared commitment to the local economy, across both projects, Willmott Dixon has so far invested £18m with local businesses within 20 miles of its sites. It has delivered 161 weeks of apprenticeships and 369 hours of support to help get under 24-year-olds into work and more than 30 weeks of training opportunities. Both projects are being built for local people by local people with an average of 50 per cent of the project workforce themselves living within 20 miles of the sites.

Volunteers inside Top Club.

Willmott Dixon’s Yorkshire director Chris Yates said: “We’re hugely proud to be able to play our part in helping our friends at Local Services 2 You continue to provide their invaluable support to this community.

“A huge thank you to absolutely all our brilliant volunteers. I can’t wait to see this become a safe and welcoming space inspiring, engaging and creating opportunities for everyone.”

The project was carried out as part of social value work Willmott Dixon has been undertaking as part of its contract with West Yorkshire Police to build the new District Headquarters for Kirklees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club itself was identified by partners, including local officers in Kirklees, as an excellent opportunity for investment and Kirklees District Police has been pleased to be involved in the scheme as it has developed.

Chief Superintendent Jim Griffiths, District Commander for Kirklees Police, said: “We are committed to delivering social value for our communities through major contracts such as the building of the Kirklees District Headquarters, and are delighted at the investment in Kirklees our contractor Willmott Dixon is providing.

“Our own officers and staff have contributed to this worthwhile project at the Top Club, and I would also like to thank them for their efforts. We believe that this new centre will be a vital asset for the community of Deighton and look forward to seeing what opportunities it provides for people in the area.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Assistant Chief Fire Officer and Programme Lead for the Birkenshaw Fire Service Headquarters Development, Nick Smith said: “The investment that Willmott Dixon are making locally will have a real benefit to our communities now, and in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to be supporting the development of this centre in the heart of Deighton and I echo everyone’s thanks to our partners and crews who have taken the time to get involved to get the project to this stage.”

West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe OBE said: “Having safer places and thriving communities is one of the main priorities of our Police and Crime Plan for West Yorkshire.

“This project plays a big part in achieving our ambitions, and we are pleased to support this work.

“It will ultimately mean that more people in the Ashbrow area have access to the support and facilities they need to flourish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad