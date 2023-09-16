Cleckheaton painting contractor joins nationwide Paint Green scheme
With bases in Cleckheaton and Shipley serving West Yorkshire and parts of East Lancashire, Bagnalls North is one of ten branches to take the Paint Green Pledge and make a commitment to recycle more than 70 per cent of paint containers and more than 90 per cent of excess paint.
Paint Green celebrates PDA member businesses that reduce, reuse or recycle excess paint and paint containers as part of their sustainability journey.
PDA Chief Executive Neil Ogilvie said: “Many of our PDA members have made a commitment to drive down waste paint and containers through our Paint Green initiative and we’re delighted that Bagnalls branches across the UK are throwing their support behind the scheme.
“We’re encouraging our members to look at ways to reduce the amount of waste produced, and either recycle leftover paint, or find a way to reuse it. Our hope is that the scheme will expand over time, allowing members to build in systemic change as part of a sustainability journey.
“PDA members are trained, insured and trusted operatives, who commit to delivering a quality job at a reasonable price.”
Joanne Gualda, director at Bagnalls, added: “Like many companies, we have made a firm commitment to driving sustainability in our business and initiatives such as Paint Green pave the way for companies of all sizes in the painting industry to make a real environmental difference.
“Every can recycled and every litre of paint reused means less waste – Bagnalls colleagues have all embraced the principles of Paint Green and are committed to achieving the targets set.”
To find a PDA Paint Green member, visit: www.paintingdecoratingassociation.co.uk