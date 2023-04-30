News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
14 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
18 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
20 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
1 day ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
1 day ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill

BetsyRosa: Success at Hair and Beauty Award finals for Liversedge salon

BetsyRosa Hair and Beauty salon in Liversedge scooped prestigious recognition at this year’s Hair and Beauty Awards.

By Jessica Barton
Published 30th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

BetsyRosa Hair and Beauty salon, which is based on Halifax Road, is proud to announce that part-business owner, Jodie Latham, placed 3rd in the best colour salon category and 3rd in the best cutting salon for the Yorkshire and the Humber region.

The salon, which was opened in 2018 by Jodie and Lauren Turner, prides itself on being a welcoming ,laid back and happy place for people to enjoy, leaving customers looking and feeling amazing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the award ceremony, which took place on Friday, April 21, Jodie said: “This was our first year entering the awards so I honestly couldn’t believe it.

Jodie Latham, part-business owner of BetsyRosa.Jodie Latham, part-business owner of BetsyRosa.
Jodie Latham, part-business owner of BetsyRosa.
Most Popular

“When it was announced that we had placed 3rd in both categories our table just went crazy - we were all so happy.

“It is wonderful to get recognition from other professionals for myself, my partner Lauren and the team members, who are all self-employed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This means alot for our business, especially because we have just announced that we are starting our Academy Educators Courses in January - this was the main reason I put myself forward for the awards.

“I have been teaching in colleges across Huddersfield and Wakefield but I always said that once I got my own salon that I wanted my own Academy.

The BetsyRosa team at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.The BetsyRosa team at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.
The BetsyRosa team at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

“We now have a team of 12 and are almost ready to go - it’s exciting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We will definitely be entering the awards again next year and I can’t wait.

“Thank you to all our amazing clients and the rest of the team.

“Thank you also to our family and friends for supporting us and believing in us when we said we wouldn’t come in the top three.

“We wouldn't be where we are today without the drive behind us and we couldn’t ask for better support.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the hair and beauty industry in an aim to support businesses both large and small and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter what their financial and social status.

For more information about the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, visit https://hairandbeautyawards.co.uk/

Take a look inside this stunning new build home for sale in Cleckheaton on Rightmove

Related topics:LiversedgeHumberYorkshire