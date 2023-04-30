BetsyRosa: Success at Hair and Beauty Award finals for Liversedge salon
BetsyRosa Hair and Beauty salon in Liversedge scooped prestigious recognition at this year’s Hair and Beauty Awards.
BetsyRosa Hair and Beauty salon, which is based on Halifax Road, is proud to announce that part-business owner, Jodie Latham, placed 3rd in the best colour salon category and 3rd in the best cutting salon for the Yorkshire and the Humber region.
The salon, which was opened in 2018 by Jodie and Lauren Turner, prides itself on being a welcoming ,laid back and happy place for people to enjoy, leaving customers looking and feeling amazing.
Following the award ceremony, which took place on Friday, April 21, Jodie said: “This was our first year entering the awards so I honestly couldn’t believe it.
“When it was announced that we had placed 3rd in both categories our table just went crazy - we were all so happy.
“It is wonderful to get recognition from other professionals for myself, my partner Lauren and the team members, who are all self-employed.
“This means alot for our business, especially because we have just announced that we are starting our Academy Educators Courses in January - this was the main reason I put myself forward for the awards.
“I have been teaching in colleges across Huddersfield and Wakefield but I always said that once I got my own salon that I wanted my own Academy.
“We now have a team of 12 and are almost ready to go - it’s exciting.
“We will definitely be entering the awards again next year and I can’t wait.
“Thank you to all our amazing clients and the rest of the team.
“Thank you also to our family and friends for supporting us and believing in us when we said we wouldn’t come in the top three.
“We wouldn't be where we are today without the drive behind us and we couldn’t ask for better support.”
The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the hair and beauty industry in an aim to support businesses both large and small and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter what their financial and social status.
For more information about the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, visit https://hairandbeautyawards.co.uk/