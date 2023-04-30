BetsyRosa Hair and Beauty salon, which is based on Halifax Road, is proud to announce that part-business owner, Jodie Latham, placed 3rd in the best colour salon category and 3rd in the best cutting salon for the Yorkshire and the Humber region.

The salon, which was opened in 2018 by Jodie and Lauren Turner, prides itself on being a welcoming ,laid back and happy place for people to enjoy, leaving customers looking and feeling amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the award ceremony, which took place on Friday, April 21, Jodie said: “This was our first year entering the awards so I honestly couldn’t believe it.

Jodie Latham, part-business owner of BetsyRosa.

“When it was announced that we had placed 3rd in both categories our table just went crazy - we were all so happy.

“It is wonderful to get recognition from other professionals for myself, my partner Lauren and the team members, who are all self-employed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This means alot for our business, especially because we have just announced that we are starting our Academy Educators Courses in January - this was the main reason I put myself forward for the awards.

“I have been teaching in colleges across Huddersfield and Wakefield but I always said that once I got my own salon that I wanted my own Academy.

The BetsyRosa team at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

“We now have a team of 12 and are almost ready to go - it’s exciting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will definitely be entering the awards again next year and I can’t wait.

“Thank you to all our amazing clients and the rest of the team.

“Thank you also to our family and friends for supporting us and believing in us when we said we wouldn’t come in the top three.

“We wouldn't be where we are today without the drive behind us and we couldn’t ask for better support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the hair and beauty industry in an aim to support businesses both large and small and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter what their financial and social status.