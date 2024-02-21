Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Notay’s Premier Store, on Oakhill Road, has once again linked up with Snappy Shopper to help support the local community by offering the cupboard-filler products which total over £12.

The bundle contains: Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken Flavour 90g; Pasta N Sauce; Marshalls Macaroni 250g or similar; McVities Digestives Milk Chocolate 266g; Heinz Spaghetti Hoops; Jack’s Garden Peas; Golden Wonder Fully Flavoured Variety Pack 6 x 25g or similar; Haribo Starmix 140g; Robinsons Orange No Added Sugar Squash 750ml.

Shop owner Serge said: “Working with the local community day-in, day-out, you really notice the toll that the cost-of-living is taking on your customers. People just don’t have the disposable income they had before, despite working hard and making cuts where they can.

“I feel privileged to be able to give something back to my customers – hopefully, this helps with snacks for the kids, lunches or dinners as we approach month end and things are tight.”

Mike Callachan, Snappy Shopper, added: “Across the UK, we’re seeing living costs accelerate at an alarming rate, with individuals having to choose between eating and heating.

“Working so closely with retailers throughout the country, this is an issue which is extremely close to our hearts – costs are rising for them too and so it’s especially humbling to see them do what they can to make things easier for their customers, out of their own pockets.

“At Snappy, we’re all about supporting local retailers, to support their communities, so will continue to back these initiatives wherever possible.”

The 1p bundle will be available from Notay’s Premier Store just for today, Wednesday, February 21.

To claim, customers need to download the Snappy Shopper app, enter their postcode and select Notay’s Premier Store from the stores listed. Customers will then be able to click straight onto a banner where they can add their bundle to their basket for a penny!