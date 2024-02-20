46100 Royal Scot: Watch as steam locomotive passes through Castleford, Wakefield, Mirfield, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden on way from North Yorkshire Moors back to its Crewe base
The 46100 Royal Scot left the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, where it has spent February half-term entertaining families, this morning before travelling through Castleford, Wakefield, Mirfield, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden on its way back to its Cheshire base.
In Mirfield, crowds gathered on platform three, despite the rain, to witness the locomotive majestically power past with pace, beauty and elegance.
The locomotive is one of six trains owned by the Royal Scot Trust, which “aims to preserve and maintain steam locomotives for the enjoyment and education of the general public.”