News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall

Batley law firm in charitable hike up Mount Snowdon for Pakistan flood victims

Employees from a Batley law firm have raised over £12,000 for the flood victims in Pakistan by climbing Mount Snowdon last Saturday.
By Kirklees Faith Network
Published 28th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Batley Law, based on Wellington Street, has been involved in many different charitable projects over the years and has recently set up the Batley Law Foundation, with their first event, ‘Netwalking’, aimed at allowing people to have the opportunity to network with each other for good causes.

Last weekend’s good cause walk - up the highest mountain in Wales and England - was to help victims affected by the floods which have struck Pakistan over the past year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Waseem Nazir told the Reporter Series after climbing the 3,560-foot mountain:

Employees from Batley Law firm raised over £12,000 for the flood victims in Pakistan by climbing Mount SnowdonEmployees from Batley Law firm raised over £12,000 for the flood victims in Pakistan by climbing Mount Snowdon
Employees from Batley Law firm raised over £12,000 for the flood victims in Pakistan by climbing Mount Snowdon
Most Popular

“Last year’s floods by far turned out to be some of the most devastating in Pakistan’s history. Entire communities were uprooted and left displaced. Aid agencies are still out there in the flood affected areas doing lots of good charitable work giving assistance by whatever means they can to as many people as possible.

“But we are talking about hundreds of thousands of homeless individuals who are living in miserable conditions to this day inside makeshift tents

“Their plight will unfortunately get worse as the winter begins to set in over the next few months. Cold freezing air from the Himalayas will start sweeping over the whole of the Punjab province. So the temperatures will drop drastically into the minus levels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Most of these people, along with their families, were already living below the poverty line - unable to afford a decent home built with strong quality bricks. The vast majority were trying to survive on severely low incomes while living in small huts made with soft clay. Others slept in simple straw shelters before the floods hit the country last year.

Employees from Batley Law firm raised over £12,000 for the flood victims in Pakistan by climbing Mount SnowdonEmployees from Batley Law firm raised over £12,000 for the flood victims in Pakistan by climbing Mount Snowdon
Employees from Batley Law firm raised over £12,000 for the flood victims in Pakistan by climbing Mount Snowdon
Read More
Batley law firm scoops national award

“Ironically it was these two groups of people who suffered the most when the flood waters rose to alarmingly dangerous levels. They did not stand a chance and lost everything due to the above average rainfall.”

All the funds raised from the Batley Law Foundation team’s recent charitable initiative will be sent to the Shahid Afridi Foundation. The charity shall use the money to build six new homes.

Hassnain Sajjad, director of Batley Law, added:

“Our staff at Batley Law always try their best to help out at times like these through different fundraising initiatives wherever and whenever we can, despite our own limited resources.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“On this occasion everyone at Batley Law decided to get involved in a fundraising charitable trek up the slopes of Mount Snowden.

“We have a passion at Batley Law to help improve people’s quality of life chances, whether it is through our immigration and asylum support work or through our various different charitable fundraising efforts.

“The trek up Mount Snowden helped raise over £12,000. This money was then immediately passed onto the distinguished Pakistani charity, the Shahid Afridi Foundation, that will through our funds oversee the construction of six new homes for six displaced families.”

Related topics:PakistanBatleyEmployees