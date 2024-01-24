Two care homes in Batley and Dewsbury have been taken over by a Beverley-based family run care group.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Constantia Healthcare has acquired its first homes in Yorkshire by buying Linson Court in Batley and Manorcroft in Dewsbury for an undisclosed sum.

Linson Court, on Dark Lane, is a 40-bedroom home situated in a residential area of Batley, providing residential care and nursing support for people with age-related needs, including dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old Bank Road-based Manorcroft Care Home also has 40 bedrooms and provides residential and nursing care.

Linson Court in Batley, along with Manorcroft in Dewsbury, has been acquired by Constantia Healthcare.

Anthony Massouras, Chairman of Constantia Healthcare, said: “We are very pleased to have added these two excellent properties to our growing portfolio of care homes.

“As a company based in Yorkshire it was always our intention to acquire homes in the county, but they needed to be the right fit and this is exactly what Linson Court and Manorcroft are.”

Emily Whitehurst, Chief Operating Officer at Constantia Healthcare, said: “We will now be putting the unique Constantia quality stamp on the homes and look forward to working with the residents and their families to ensure the care we provide is of the very highest standard.

Emily Whitehurst, Chief Operating Officer at Constantia Healthcare

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are constantly looking at ways of further improving the experience for people who live in our care homes, ensuring the care we provide is fully inclusive and enhances quality of life.”

Both Linson Court and Manorcroft are rated as good by the regulator, the Care Quality Commission. The acquisition of the homes brings the total now owned by Constantia Healthcare to seven. The others are Middlesbrough Grange, Longlands, and Roseleigh, all three situated in Middlesbrough, Queen’s Lodge Nursing Home in Blackburn and Lilibet Manor Nursing Home in Rossendale.

Mr Massouras added: “We continually invest in all our homes to further enhance the resident experience and our new homes in Yorkshire will be no different.