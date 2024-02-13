Are there wedding bells ringing in the distance? Pop the proposal question on Valentine’s Day, says Batley jewellers!
Are you wanting to ask your partner to marry you? But how do you create the perfect proposal? And when is the right time to do it?
According to a survey conducted by Batley-based jewellers, Pugata, men should pop the question on Valentine’s Day.
Of the 2,000 polled in the survey, one in four women (22 per cent) said this would be their ideal proposal situation.
But to ensure your partner says ‘Yes’, proposers need to include an element of surprise (32 per cent), a romantic setting (21 per cent) and to get down on one knee (20 per cent).
And timing is everything. The research found that one in four women thinks a man should be thinking about marriage and that, after five years, if there was still no sign of a ring, 49 per cent of the women said they would not wait any longer.
Zak Patel, CEO of Pugata, based at Batley Business Park, said: “One in four women are proposal pushers - who’ll actively engineer a proposal. They drop hints and take their other half to look at wedding and engagement rings at Pugata in the hope of prompting a declaration of love.
“One in four say it is the biggest commitment you can make. One in ten (11 per cent) are POPOs - Propose or Push Offs. They said they’d issue an ultimatum if a partner didn’t commit and one in twenty would end the relationship.
“One in four say it is the biggest commitment you can make - on a par with having a child together and an overwhelming majority said the most important preparation for getting married was because they loved their partner.
“Those who are still waiting, taking a proactive approach in the run up to Valentine’s Day could pay dividends. Budding Romeo’s or Juliet’s need to simply plan the proposal correctly, buy a bespoke ring that showcases your love for your partner and ensure it is as romantic as possible.”
If you’re planning on proposing soon, Zak and his team advises clients to “play it safe and propose on Valentine’s Day.” However, other days that are ideal, according to those polled, include New Year’s Eve, Eid, Christmas Day and during a romantic stay.
