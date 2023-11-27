A charity shop in Cleckheaton is urging locals to call in and pick up a festive bargain to help raise funds to support the lonely and elderly this Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From presents, toys and stocking fillers to party outfits and accessories, the Age UK Cleckheaton shop has a range of items for people to buy as it continues to help raise money for its good causes.

Emma Field, manager at the Age UK Cleckheaton shop, on Cross Crown Street, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re excited to be getting the Age UK Cleckheaton shop ready for Christmas and have a wide range of clothes, toys, books and other items that could make individual gifts for family and friends.

Sales assistant Nathan Appleyard-Harris, with Christmas items at Age UK Cleckheaton.

“Shopping in the Age UK Cleckheaton shop is a great way of finding affordable and unique items, while helping to reduce waste and landfill.

“All items sold help raise much-needed funds for Age UK, so the charity can continue to support lonely older people throughout the festive season and beyond.”

It will also be the last chance for shoppers to get their hands on limited-edition items from The Wombles, who have been working with Age UK to encourage people to become more sustainable. Celebrating The Wombles 50th anniversary, products available in Age UK shops include badges, calendars and a range of greeting cards - perfect for festive gifts and stocking fillers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wombles, who champion all things environmental, have been working with Age UK throughout 2023, encouraging people to support the charity by recycling their unwanted items and donating them to Age UK shops, or by purchasing from the range of bargains in store. Since working with the Charity, The Wombles have helped bring in over 1.8million bags of donated items all of which have been sold on to be loved again, helping to raise funds for Age UK’s work supporting older people.

In addition, this Christmas, Age UK will once again be raising awareness of older people who find themselves feeling lonely and isolated throughout the year, but especially during the festive season. Money raised from Age UK’s charity shops helps to fund vital services, such as the Charity’s free Advice line and Telephone Friendship Services.

Age UK has over 250 shops across England and Wales, which are reliant on the generous donations of the local community to keep the shelves stocked and are supported by a team of dedicated staff and volunteers.