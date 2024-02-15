A Cleckheaton charity shop has called on the local community to donate a coat as part of its winter appeal.

Emma Field, manager at Age UK in Cleckheaton.

Age UK has launched a nationwide Spread the Warmth campaign which is raising awareness of the challenges facing older people this winter.

And the charity’s Cleckheaton branch, on Cross Crown Street, is encouraging people to donate any coats they no longer wear, along with other unwanted warm clothing, to the shop to help raise much-needed funds to support older people.

Emma Field, manager of the Age UK Cleckheaton shop, said: “Winter is one of the toughest times for older people, which is why we are asking the people of Kirklees to get involved and support our Donate a Coat appeal.

“Our shop is reliant on generous donations to keep the shelves stocked. The donated coats will be sold on to be loved again, helping to recycle and reduce waste, but also raising much-needed funds for Age UK’s work supporting older people this winter and all year round.

“We’re also encouraging those who take part to join in on social media too. Just share a photo of your coat, tag #DonateaCoat and Age UK, and nominate your friends and family to do the same.”

Funds raised from the campaign will help ensure Age UK can continue to provide crucial services, such as its free national Advice Line, Telephone Friendship Service and The Silver Line Helpline, to those who are vulnerable and struggling this winter.