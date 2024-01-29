The Careers in Surgery event, organised by the West Yorkshire Association of Acute Trusts (WYAAT), an NHS acute hospital collaborative consisting of the six NHS trusts across West Yorkshire and Harrogate, saw medical professionals visit Year 11 and Year 12 pupils at the school on Tuesday, January 23, in the aim of attracting future healthcare workers by getting young people interested in different roles and professions within the NHS.

The day consisted of interactive sessions, with NHS workers on hand to provide further information and raise awareness of the different roles and careers within surgery, as well as the industry as a whole.

Rachael Noble, Medicinal Sciences Pathway Leader and teacher of chemistry at the school, said:

“It was brilliant to see that collaboration with the NHS working with the school and the pupils were absolutely buzzing about all of the different careers in surgery and all the different roles. They had such an educational day. It was absolutely brilliant.

“The majority of our students want to be doctors. But it was really interesting to see, at the end of the day, how much knowledge they now have of different roles and the different career paths they can take.”

Laura Francis, Project Manager for WYAAT, added: “The students were so engaged, motivated and enthusiastic during this NHS surgical careers event. It was great to see so many students aspiring to become our future doctors, nurses, operating department practitioners and more.”

The project is now hoping to be rolled out to other schools across West Yorkshire and Harrogate.

Take a look at these fabulous photos from the Careers in Surgery event at Heckmondwike Grammar School.

1 . Careers in Surgery Steve Burns does a canular demonstration at the Careers in Surgery event at Heckmondwike Grammar School. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . Careers in Surgery Student Basit Ali with Steve Kirk during an airways demonstration. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . Careers in Surgery Emily Richards at the Careers in Surgery event at Heckmondwike Grammar School. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales