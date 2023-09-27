A brand new play celebrating all things birds will see audiences flocking to Batley, Mirfield and Dewsbury.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Poppy Hollman’s Twitchers, in association with Mikron Theatre, based in Marsden, will allow audiences to nest(le) down in this flight through birdwatching history, feathered with birdsong and original live music, to celebrate birds, birders and the RSPB.

And the show is coming to Batley, Mirfield and Dewsbury over the next few weeks.

Springwatch is coming to RSPB Shrikewing nature reserve and, as we meet raucous rooks and booming bitterns, we realise the birds of Shrikewing are its real stars. Can Jess take inspiration from the RSPB’s tenacious female founders and draw on its history of campaigning to save them? Can she find her own voice to raise a rallying cry for nature?

Cast members of bird-based show Twitchers, which will be coming to Batley, Mirfield and Dewsbury, from left to right, Hannah Baker, Eddie Ahrens, Harvey Badger and Rachel Hammond. (Photo credit: Robling Photography)

Playwright Poppy said: “It's a joy to write for Mikron and I’m delighted to be part of their 51st year of touring.

“Twitchers is about the RSPB, Europe's largest conservation charity, and their struggles to protect birds and wildlife since 1889. The play offers a fun swoop into the colourful world of birds and birdwatching.

“Our feathered friends are the real stars of the show; you’ll see them flirting, bickering and making their own indelible impression on the plot.”

Twitchers is set for Batley Library on Saturday, September 30, for a 1pm showing, while audiences in Mirfield can see the production at Croft House Community Centre on Jackroyd Lane, on Sunday, October 15, at 2pm.

Dewsbury Library, on Railway Street, will play host to the production on Thursday, October 19, at 7pm.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/kirkleeslibraries and www.upperhoptonvillage.co.uk or by calling 01484 843701.

The production's cast of actor-musicians will feature Eddie Ahrens (Monopoly Lifesized, Selladoor/Gamepath Entertainment), Hannah Baker (The 39 Steps, OVO Theatre), Harvey Badger (Spring Awakening, Stratford Circus Arts Centre), and Rachel Hammond (The True Adventures of Marian and Marian Hood, Barn Theatre and Swallows and Amazons, York Theatre Royal).

Twitchers is directed by Mikron Theatre Company's Artistic Director Marianne McNamara (Atalanta Forever, Mikron Theatre), designed by Celia Perkins (Dick Wittington, Oldham Coliseum), with music composed by Amal El-Sawad and directed and arranged by Rebekah Hughes (Atalanta Forever, Mikron Theatre and Pride and Prejudice, Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre).