Diamonds Are Forever: ‘Five-star evening of glitz and glamour’ at Dewsbury Town Hall on Saturday, September 30.

Billed as a ‘five-star evening of glitz and glamour’, the town hall will be welcoming the Andy Long Orchestra, as well as special guest star Michelle Montuori, to the stage on Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm.

Featuring showstoppers from the worlds of rock, pop, stage and screen, including Shirley Bassey’s James Bond hit Diamonds Are Forever, At Last by Beyonce, Robbie Williams’ iconic singalong Angels and Skyfall by Adele.

Michelle Montuori is an internationally renowned singer who features frequently on television and radio. She has toured the world many times and has performed for Robbie Williams, Simon Cowell and Dame Shirley Bassey.

