Dewsbury Arts Group’s Robin Hood: The Pantomime is coming to the David and Judith Wood Theatre, on Lower Peel Street, for ten performances from Saturday, November 18.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Come and watch Robin Hood (Alison Woodhall Hartley) and her Merry ‘Men’ run rings around the wicked Sheriff of Nottingham, played by Dewsbury’s very own ‘bad guy’ Simon Beaumont, while popular pantomime dame Justin Trewren returns to keep an eye on proceedings.

“Also joining the talented cast are four members of the youth group, getting to tread the boards in a main production.

“It promises to be a fun-filled pantomime for both young and old.”

The show runs at the David and Judith Wood Theatre, on Lower Peel Street, Dewsbury, with evening performances starting at 7.30pm on Saturday, November 18, Monday, November 20, Wednesday, November 22, Thursday, November 23, Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25, as well as matinee shows on Saturday, November 18, Sunday, November 19, Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26, all of which commence at 2.30pm.