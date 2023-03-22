News you can trust since 1858
How did Batley's Joanne Hardcastle get on in this week's episode of BBC's Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr?

The Batley designer who has been taking part in BBC's Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr was tasked with a tricky brief during the most recent episode.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:30 GMT- 1 min read

Joanne Hardcastle joined the remaining eight contestants to make over a hotel room at a golf and spa resort in Scotland.

Half of the designers were assigned a maximalist brief to appeal to the hotel's more outdoorsy guests, while the others created a tranquil design to appeal to people looking to unwind in the spa.

After transforming a space with the maximalist brief Joanne’s room sadly didn’t hit the mark with judge Michelle Ogundehin and she has exited the competition.

Joanne. Picture: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/Ben Cross
“I was, and still am, super proud of that room,” Joanne said. “I worked so hard this week because I wanted to proved to Michelle that I’ve listened and taken on board all of her advice.

“As soon as I saw the amazingly creative bunch of designers on the show I knew I was never going to win, I knew that I was the underdog but I felt so lucky to be competing against such talented people.

“During my time on the show I learnt so much about design, from the judges, but most of all from the other designers.

“We were such a strong team, giving advice and support, and cheering each other on.

Host Alan Carr and Joanne. Picture: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/Ben Cross
“However, most importantly I learnt to be Joanne again and for that I’ll always be grateful.”

Joanne runs the Instagram account @hardcastletowers where she shares her love of interior design with her 71.1k followers.

