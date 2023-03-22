How did Batley's Joanne Hardcastle get on in this week's episode of BBC's Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr?

Joanne Hardcastle joined the remaining eight contestants to make over a hotel room at a golf and spa resort in Scotland.

Half of the designers were assigned a maximalist brief to appeal to the hotel's more outdoorsy guests, while the others created a tranquil design to appeal to people looking to unwind in the spa.

After transforming a space with the maximalist brief Joanne’s room sadly didn’t hit the mark with judge Michelle Ogundehin and she has exited the competition.

Joanne. Picture: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/Ben Cross

“I was, and still am, super proud of that room,” Joanne said. “I worked so hard this week because I wanted to proved to Michelle that I’ve listened and taken on board all of her advice.

“As soon as I saw the amazingly creative bunch of designers on the show I knew I was never going to win, I knew that I was the underdog but I felt so lucky to be competing against such talented people.

“During my time on the show I learnt so much about design, from the judges, but most of all from the other designers.

“We were such a strong team, giving advice and support, and cheering each other on.

Host Alan Carr and Joanne. Picture: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/Ben Cross

“However, most importantly I learnt to be Joanne again and for that I’ll always be grateful.”

