Dewsbury writer-director premieres BBC comedy 'Rocket Fuel'

Writer-director Jordon on-set with the lead cast

A Dewsbury-born writer and director is set to have his new comedy premiere on BBC Three today.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordon Scott Kennedy brings his distinctive voice to screens with the premiere of Rocket Fuel.

Produced by Fully Focused Productions and Slick Films, Rocket Fuel is a bold platform for emerging comedy talent, Logan Ludbrook and Elif Riley - who were cast as part of an open street-cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kennedy’s contribution as a writer/director reinforces his reputation as one of the UK’s exciting creative voices.

A synopsis for Rocket Fuel reads: “On a Bradford estate, Lenny and Mullet find an abandoned car and turn it into a DIY spaceship. A kitchen-sink science fiction comedy about estate childhoods, big dreams and escaping without going anywhere.”

Rocket Fuel is part of BBC Comedy Short Films which are designed to give up and coming talent an opportunity to bring their comedy ideas to life.

Rocket Fuel premieres today at 9.50pm on BBC Three and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.