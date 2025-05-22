Dewsbury writer-director premieres BBC comedy 'Rocket Fuel'
Jordon Scott Kennedy brings his distinctive voice to screens with the premiere of Rocket Fuel.
Produced by Fully Focused Productions and Slick Films, Rocket Fuel is a bold platform for emerging comedy talent, Logan Ludbrook and Elif Riley - who were cast as part of an open street-cast.
Kennedy’s contribution as a writer/director reinforces his reputation as one of the UK’s exciting creative voices.
A synopsis for Rocket Fuel reads: “On a Bradford estate, Lenny and Mullet find an abandoned car and turn it into a DIY spaceship. A kitchen-sink science fiction comedy about estate childhoods, big dreams and escaping without going anywhere.”
Rocket Fuel is part of BBC Comedy Short Films which are designed to give up and coming talent an opportunity to bring their comedy ideas to life.
Rocket Fuel premieres today at 9.50pm on BBC Three and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.