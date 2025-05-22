Dewsbury writer-director premieres BBC comedy 'Rocket Fuel'

By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd May 2025, 16:30 BST
Writer-director Jordon on-set with the lead castWriter-director Jordon on-set with the lead cast
Writer-director Jordon on-set with the lead cast
A Dewsbury-born writer and director is set to have his new comedy premiere on BBC Three today.

Jordon Scott Kennedy brings his distinctive voice to screens with the premiere of Rocket Fuel.

Read More
Transpennine Route Upgrade: 20 concrete beams installed as work continues to bui...

Produced by Fully Focused Productions and Slick Films, Rocket Fuel is a bold platform for emerging comedy talent, Logan Ludbrook and Elif Riley - who were cast as part of an open street-cast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kennedy’s contribution as a writer/director reinforces his reputation as one of the UK’s exciting creative voices.

A synopsis for Rocket Fuel reads: “On a Bradford estate, Lenny and Mullet find an abandoned car and turn it into a DIY spaceship. A kitchen-sink science fiction comedy about estate childhoods, big dreams and escaping without going anywhere.”

Rocket Fuel is part of BBC Comedy Short Films which are designed to give up and coming talent an opportunity to bring their comedy ideas to life.

Rocket Fuel premieres today at 9.50pm on BBC Three and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Related topics:BBCDewsburyBBC ThreeBradford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice