Transpennine Route Upgrade: 20 concrete beams installed as work continues to build new bridge in Ravensthorpe

Concrete beams weighing a total of 660 tonnes have been installed in Ravensthorpe as work continues to build a new bridge as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU).

The structure will allow two additional railway lines to be installed through the new Ravensthorpe station and wider area, enabling faster trains to overtake slower ones, which will reduce journey times.

TRU will build a new station in Ravensthorpe, 200 metres away from its current position, which will have step-free access and a footbridge with lifts, a new forecourt area and new drop-off facilities.

The construction of a new, longer island platform will accommodate longer trains with more seats for passengers.

The work is part of the TRU project, a multi-billion-pound railway programme that aims to transform journeys across the North.

The site of these works - known as the Ravensthorpe triangle - is one of the biggest civil engineering sites in the country.

Chris Usher, major civils integrated delivery team director for TRU West Alliance, said: “I am incredibly proud of the dedication and professionalism shown by everyone involved in the successful delivery of these works.

“These achievements reflect the team’s ability to deliver complex works safely, and to a high standard. I’m grateful to all those whose passion and commitment are helping turn the TRU vision into a reality for communities across the North.”

Andrew Campbell, sponsor for TRU, said: “We’d like to thank the local community for their understanding as we took another step in delivering upgrades throughout the area, and our colleagues at Northern and TransPennine Express for their role in minimising disruption.

“The work we completed in such a pivotal location for the programme means we move closer to improved rail travel through West Yorkshire and beyond.”

To minimise disruption during the work, train operators Northern and TransPennine Express worked together to free up capacity on the Calder Valley diversionary route and help keep customers on the move.

Chris Nutton, major projects and TRU director at TransPennine Express, said he was “really pleased with the progress that’s being made at Ravensthorpe” and the work “was vital for the delivery of the benefits TRU will bring to the North”.

Elsewhere, TRU engineers demolished a Heaton Lodge footbridge and work continues on the major upgrade of Mirfield station.