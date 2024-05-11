Calling all Dewsbury and Batley sewers! How to apply for next series of The Great British Sewing Bee

By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th May 2024, 19:00 BST
Calling all sewers!

As the latest series of The Great British Sewing Bee is about to hit our screens, applications are still open to take part in series 11.

The production company behind the show, Love Productions, said: “We’re looking for Britain’s best home sewers to enter the sewing room!

The Great British Sewing Bee. Picture: BBC/Love Productions/James StackThe Great British Sewing Bee. Picture: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack
The Great British Sewing Bee. Picture: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

“Do you know someone who loves to make their own clothes and has a unique style?

“Someone who’s thready to rise to the challenge?

"Sew, if you or someone you know is a talented sewer, don’t be spoolish, apply now!”

The deadline for all applications is 8pm on May 15.

To apply online visit www.applyforsewingbee.co.uk or for more information visit [email protected]

