EastEnders fans face a wait for the next new episode.

The soap is on a bit of a break right now.

But when will the next episode be on the BBC?

EastEnders is taking a brief break at the start of this month. The BBC has a very busy schedule and it means fans of the soap are facing a wait before the next episode.

The Beeb has confirmed that there will be more than a week gap between trips to Walford. Repeats will be broadcast over the weekend, but there is still a big wait before new episodes return.

But when exactly will EastEnders be back? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is EastEnders not on today?

EastEnders fans are being warned that the BBC's Wimbledon coverage will see the soap bumped from its normal time slot. | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The iconic soap recently celebrated its 40th anniversary with an incredible week of event episodes. It included a live special - that was influenced by a public vote, for the first time.

However the show will be taking a week long break to start out July - and it is because of live sports. The BBC is broadcasting both Wimbledon and 2025 Women’s Euros, splitting coverage on the latter with ITV.

Both of the Beeb’s main channel schedules are full of live sports as a result - and it has impacted EastEnders. Initially the show was moved from BBC One to BBC Two but with the start of the football tournament it has been put on a break until later in July.

When will EastEnders be on TV again?

The most recent episode of the soap was broadcast on Tuesday (July 1) - with two episodes being broadcast on that date. EastEnders also aired a double bill on Monday (June 30).

All four episodes were broadcast on BBC Two, instead of its usual home on BBC One, due to the start of Wimbledon. However it will now be on a break until next Wednesday (July 9) - a gap of eight days between episodes.

BBC Three will be broadcasting repeats of the episodes from Monday (June 30) and Tuesday (July 2) on Saturday (July 5) and Sunday (July 6). You can also catch up on the soap on BBC iPlayer.

