The Great British Sewing Bee is back - with an old favourite as the host 🧵

The Great British Sewing Bee is back for another series.

12 amateurs are taking on the BBC competition.

But who is in the cast for season 11?

The Great British Sewing Bee is back and a familiar face has returned to host it.

Returning for series 11, the BBC series has welcomed 12 new amateurs to test their sewing chops and prove their worth. The first eliminations took place last week - and another is set to take place this evening (July 29).

But who are the contestants and which star is hosting the show again? Here’s all you need to know:

Full list of contestants in The Great British Sewing Bee series 11

The Great British Sewing Bee presenters Sara Pascoe, Esme Young and Patrick Grant. (Pic credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack)

The cast for the season has been confirmed. It includes:

Caz, 59, retired - Staffordshire

Dan, 37, stage performer - Durham

Gaynor, 72, retired office manager - Port Talbot

Glendora, 59, bus driver - Luton

Jessica 'Jess', 33, head of communications - London

Kit, 24, digital marketeer - Manchester

Novello, 66, business owner and magistrate - London

Órla, 19, cafe worker/ student - Inverness

Peter, 45, senior pre-construction manager - Devon

Saffie, 32, lecturer - London

Stuart, 53, premises manager - Herefordshire

Yasmin, 30, scientist - Gateshead

Who has left The Great British Sewing Bee so far?

The first week didn’t see any of the contestants leave - due to Glendora missing the final challenge because of illness, the decision was made not to eliminate anyone. It meant that in episode two last week (July 22), there was a brutal double departure.

Despite having won garment of the week in the opening episode, Peter was eliminated last week. He was also joined in leaving the show by Saffie.

What to expect from The Great British Sewing Bee this week?

The preview for tonight’s website, via Radio Times , reads: “The sewers are challenged to channel fashion's most influential figures as they put their own spin on Diane von Furstenberg's wrap dress and turn home furnishings into punk-inspired looks in tribute to Vivienne Westwood.

“In the made to measure challenge, the sewers create luxurious garments inspired by the iconic style of Versace.”

Who is the host for The Great British Sewing Bee series 11?

Sara Pascoe returns to host The Great British Sewing Bee | BBC/Love Productions

After taking last year off, Sara Pascoe is back to host the latest season of the popular BBC competition show. She had previously been on hosting duty for series eight and nine.

Sara stepped away from season 10 because she was on maternity leave - but she is back once again for the 2025 edition. She is one of four people to have hosted the show since it premiered back in 2013.

Claudia Winkleman was the host for the first four seasons between 2013 and 2016. The show took a three year hiatus and then returned in 2019 with comedian Joe Lycett as the presenter.

He hosted the show in series six and seven, before Sara Pascoe took over from series eight. She returned for series nine and then took a year off, before coming back to present series 11.

The 10th season of The Great British Sewing Bee was hosted by Kiell Smith-Bynoe, who stepped in to cover while Sara Pascoe was on maternity leave. He is best known for playing Mike Cooper in Ghosts - as well as being Dean in Stath Lets Flats.

Where is The Great British Sewing Bee filmed?

For its 11th series, the show has once again returned to Sunny Bank Mills for filming. It is a former textile mill located in Farsley, Leeds and dates back to the 19th century.

First opened in 1829, it remained a working mill until 2008. It has been the filming location of The Great British Sewing Bee since series eight back in 2022.

Who are the judges on The Great British Sewing Bee?

The dynamic duo of Patrick Grant and Esme Young are back to host the BBC series once again. They will be casting their well-trained eyes over the work of another batch of contestants.

Patrick has been a judge since the show began all the way back in 2013. He has previously been the director of bespoke tailors Norton & Sons of Savile Row, and currently is the director of Community Clothing.

Esme Young joined The Great British Sewing Bee in series 4, replacing original judge May Martin. She is known for co-founding Swanky Modes in the 1970s and has also worked as a costume designer for films like The Beach, Bridget Jones' Diary, Romeo & Juliet and Trainspotting.

