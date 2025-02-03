ITV's Out There was filmed in Wales | ITV

Out There features plenty of recognisable faces in its cast

Out There features plenty of familiar faces.

Martin Clunes stars alongside some up-and-coming actors.

The drama sees a farmer face off against a county line drug gang.

ITV’s next big drama will come to an end in just a few hours. Out There stars Martin Clunes as a farmer who faces down a dark force spreading through his rural community.

The six-part crime series features some very familiar names - but you might not be totally able to place them. Even if the main star needs no introduction.

Out There is replacing the recently ended Playing Nice on the ITV schedule. Find out what time it will start.

Who is in the cast of Out There?

The full cast for the ITV show has been confirmed. It features the following actors:

Martin Clunes as Nathan Williams

Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Johnny

Mark Lewis Jones as Caleb Williams

Natalia Kostrzewa as Eva

Carly-Sophia Davies as Sadie

Gerran Howell as Rhys

Michael Obiora as Scott Foley

Jack Parry-Jones as DCI Neil Anderson

Where do I know the actors from?

A few of the bigger name actors in the ITV show have had plenty of other roles throughout their career. Here’s where you recognise them from:

Martin Clunes

An actor that needs no introduction, Martin Clunes has been a mainstay on British TV for decades. He is probably most famous for his titular role in Doc Martin.

But you may also remember him from playing Gary Strang in Men Behaving Badly or William Shawcross in William and Mary. He has also provided narration for a number of documentaries on ITV.

Louis Ashbourne Serkis

The actor who plays Johnny in the ITV series is a bit less familiar than Martin Clumes, but you may have seen him before. He is actually the son of Andy Serkis, who famously played Gollum in the Lord of the Rings films.

He starred in the 2019 film The Kid Who Would Be King, which had a roll out on the big screen. Louis has also had a few TV roles, most prominently as Georgi Girev in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit - alongside Anya Taylor-Joy.

Mark Lewis Jones

If the character of Caleb Williams looks familiar in Out There,the actor Mark Lewis Jones has had a long and varied career on both the big and small screens. You may recognise him from films such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World.

He also had a main role as DI Russell Bing in 55 Degrees North. Mark also had a lead role as Rob Morgan in Stella and was in the two most recent seasons of Outlander as Tom Christie.