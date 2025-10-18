I’m a Celebrity has had a ‘glow-up’ for 2025 👀📺

I’m a Celebrity is gearing up to return.

The hit reality series will be back in 2025.

But when could the show start based on previous years?

A brand new series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here is just around the corner. The iconic reality show is gearing up for its return and ITV has revealed ‘star-quality changes’ already.

The cast remains under wraps but that hasn’t stopped a few favourites from emerging. See who is being backed to appear on the programme this year.

McFly’s Danny Jones capped off 2024 by winning the previous season of I’m a Celebrity - having started the year as the last one standing in The Masked Singer. But the staff at ITV are dusting it down and preparing to use it to crown the next King or Queen of the Jungle before the end of 2025.

When could I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here start?

New logo for I'm a Celebrity in 2025 | ITV

The date for the 2025 series has yet to be confirmed by ITV, but they have started to gear up for the new series. It includes unveiling a revamped logo for this year’s edition.

Every season of I’m a Celeb has started in November since the 2004 series, even during the Covid years when it took place in Wales instead of Australia. However, the exact date in that month it has begun has changed over the years.

Most recently, I’m a Celebrity kicked-off on Sunday, November 17 for its 2024 series. The year before it began on November 19 and in 2022 it started at the earlier time of November 6 - but this was due to the Qatar World Cup.

The show always starts on a Sunday and November 16 could fit the bill this year. But expect an announcement closer to the time.

ITV is also set to air another all star version in early 2026. Ant and Dec missed the NTA awards due to filming taking place in South Africa.

However, unlike the first version, the final will take place live in the UK. It has been confirmed.

I’m a Celeb’s logo gets ‘glow-up’ for 2025

Ahead of its return, ITV has given I’m a Celeb a glow-up for 2025, complete with a revamped logo and branding. The opening titles have also undergone a refresh for the forthcoming series, where eagle-eyed fans of the show will notice a few star-quality changes.

You can catch the new look titles and branding when I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here returns to ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player later this year.

