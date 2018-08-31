Try this tasty pumpkin risotto with watercress pesto

Like it or not, autumn’s on the way and this recipe is just the thing as the nights continue to draw in.

INGREDIENTS

1 small pumpkin or butternut squash

200g Arborio risotto rice

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

5 shallots, peeled and finely diced

1 tbsp olive oil plus more for drizzling

100ml white wine

1 litre of hot vegetable stock

35g watercress

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp pumpkin seeds, toasted

25g cold butter

For the pesto

50g vegetarian parmesan

50g pine nuts, toasted

50g watercress

75ml olive oil

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Peel the pumpkin, remove the seeds and chop into 2cm cubes. Place half the pumpkin onto an oven tray, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper before placing into the preheated oven for 25 minutes, or until the pumpkin is soft in the middle and starting to colour.

Put the remaining pumpkin into a medium sized saucepan and cover with cold water. Add a pinch of salt and bring to the boil, simmering for 15-20 minutes or until the pumpkin is soft and cooked through. Drain and blend in a food processor until smooth. This pumpkin puree will be stirred through the risotto to give it a good colour and flavour.

Next make the pesto by blending together the parmesan, pine nuts and watercress before slowly adding the olive oil and seasoning .

Take a large frying pan or wok and place on a medium heat. Add a tablespoon of olive oil and throw in the diced shallots and garlic along with a pinch of salt. Fry gently for a few minutes, being careful not to allow the shallots to colour or burn. Add in the risotto rice and continue to fry for a further few minutes before adding in the white wine. Reduce the heat to medium-low and stir the rice and shallot mixture until almost all the wine has been absorbed.

Use a ladle to pour one quarter of the vegetable stock into the pan and cook until the liquid has been absorbed, stirring frequently. Repeat until all the liquid has been used up which should take around 20 minutes. Check that the rice is cooked through and add a splash more water if necessary.

Finally stir in the watercress, pumpkin puree, diced roast pumpkin and cold butter then season to taste with salt and pepper. Spoon the risotto into four bowls, scatter over the pumpkins seeds and add watercress pesto.