Tom Allen is coming to Cleckheaton and you absolutely won’t want to miss him

Comedian and Great British Bake Off:An Extra Slice star Tom Allen has included a date at Cleckheaton Town Hall on his latest tour, Absolutely.

But you’ll need to book tickets for the show on Friday, November 2 quickly as it’s already selling out fast.

Tom, who has been described as a mixture of Kenneth Williams and Stephen Fry, is a comedian, writer and actor who started as a stand up at the age of 22 and went on to win both So You Think You’re Funny in Edinburgh and the BBC New Comedy Awards in the same year.

Since then he has honed his unique style of sharp storytelling by performing to audiences all over the UK and around the world.

Tickets for Tom Allen: Absolutely are priced at £15. The show is not suitable for under 14s.

To book go to www.kirklees.gov.uk/townhalls or call 01484 225755.