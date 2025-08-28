The 17 biggest changes The Thursday Murder Club makes in Netflix film - compared to the book

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2025, 15:04 BST

The Thursday Murder Club on Netflix makes some big changes! 🚨

The Thursday Murder Club has finally made it to the big (and small screen). The movie adaptation has arrived on Netflix to much anticipation.

It had a limited release in cinemas last week, but was released on streaming today (August 28). See who is in the cast of the movie here and find out what the ending means.

Sign up for our brilliant NationalWorld newsletter - in your inbox Mon-Fri.

Ahead of the release of the film, I finally picked-up a copy of Richard Osman’s best-selling book and read through it. Unfortunately, it turned out to be one of my biggest disappointments of 2025.

The film does make some major changes to the original source material. I’ve rounded-up 17 of the biggest differences I spotted in the movie.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

The Thursday Murder Club the movie actually fixes one of my big gripes with the book. It starts with the titular club actually attempting to crack a cold case.

1. The opening is very different

The Thursday Murder Club the movie actually fixes one of my big gripes with the book. It starts with the titular club actually attempting to crack a cold case. | Netflix Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
A rather important plot line in the book is that Elizabeth is hiding Stephen’s cognitive decline. Keeping it as a secret, to avoid losing him to the hospice wing. However, early doors in the movie during a visit to Penny, the film version talks openly about her husband’s dementia with Penny’s husband John.

2. Elizabeth isn’t hiding Stephen’s condition

A rather important plot line in the book is that Elizabeth is hiding Stephen’s cognitive decline. Keeping it as a secret, to avoid losing him to the hospice wing. However, early doors in the movie during a visit to Penny, the film version talks openly about her husband’s dementia with Penny’s husband John. | Netflix Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
In the book, Ron Ritchie is described as often wearing a West Ham shirt as well as having a prominent neck tattoo - among other inkings. In the movie they have given him more of a Canadian Tuxedo style look.

3. Ron has had a redesign

In the book, Ron Ritchie is described as often wearing a West Ham shirt as well as having a prominent neck tattoo - among other inkings. In the movie they have given him more of a Canadian Tuxedo style look. | Netflix Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
In the book, through one of her diary entries, Joyce explains how Elizabeth came to her looking for medical advice and that is how she was roped into the club. For the film, she stumbles into the Jigsaw Room while they are in session and catches Liz’s attention.

4. The way Joyce is introduced to the Club

In the book, through one of her diary entries, Joyce explains how Elizabeth came to her looking for medical advice and that is how she was roped into the club. For the film, she stumbles into the Jigsaw Room while they are in session and catches Liz’s attention. | Netflix Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostTVFilmNetflix
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice