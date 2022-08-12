Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which is supported by Brian and Andrea Leathley, organisers behind the hugely popular Haworth 1940s weekend, will welcome World War II enthusiasts, fans of 1940s military memorabilia and those seeking a taste of the good old days for a weekend of flypasts, tea-dances and bivouacs.

The event will bring with it, tank rides, reenactor displays, a wide collection of military vehicles, the big reveal of a replica Waco CG-4, lovingly crafted by hand by Brian and helpers, a flypast from a Lancaster Bomber and a Spitfire.

Big band music lovers can also enjoy a moonlit serenade from Christopher and the Robins, and the Rum and Cola Girls. Whilst 1940s singing favourites Paul and Natasha Harper will be performing in the evenings and throughout the weekend, which is guaranteed to create wartime nostalgia for audiences.

A flypast from a Lancaster Bomber will take place on Saturday, August 27.

Howard Cook MBE, MD of Yorkshire Wartime Village, said: “We are really excited to be bringing the wartime spirit to Heckmondwike this August bank holiday.

“It’s fantastic family entertainment and there is nothing quite like a victory roll and a jaunty jitterbug to cheeky George Formby songs or tunes made popular by wartime sweethearts, Gracie Fields and Dame Vera Lynn, to get into the wartime spirit.”

The Yorkshire wartime event will take place at the Yorkshire wartime village well-being site, off Smithies Lane, Heckmondwike, adjacent to the Ponderosa Zoo.

Adult tickets are £5 per person, with free admission for children.

A wide collection of military vehicles will be on show.