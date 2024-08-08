Yorkshire Wartime Experience: Iconic blue Sherman tank from Eden Camp will make an appearance at North of England's largest military vehicle and re-enactment event

By Dominic Brown
Published 8th Aug 2024, 14:00 GMT
Eden Camp has announced that its iconic blue Sherman tank will be making a special appearance at the Yorkshire Wartime Experience from August 9-11.

The unique tank is the only one of its kind in the UK, and showcases Eden Camp's commitment to preserving military history.

​The M50 Sherman tank “Mother” was built in 1942. It is a prominent piece of World War II history and has been maintained and painted in a distinctive blue.

Visitors at the Yorkshire Wartime Experience, which takes place this weekend on Hunsworth Lane in Birkenshaw, will be offered the chance to see the vehicle up close and learn about its significance.

The iconic blue Sherman tank is being transported to appear at the Yorkshire Wartime Experience this weekend

​Frank Wood, site and restorations manager at Eden Camp near Malton, said: “We’re extremely pleased to be part of the Yorkshire Wartime Experience this year.

“Our blue Sherman tank is a symbol of the bravery of those who fought during World War II, and we are excited to share its story with a wider audience.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to engage with history enthusiasts and provide an educational and memorable experience.”

​The Yorkshire Wartime Experience is the largest military vehicle and re-enactment event in the North of England, offering a wide range of exhibits, live battles and displays from different eras.

The event provides a unique platform for history enthusiasts, families and the general public to step back in time and gain a deeper understanding of wartime history through interactive and immersive experiences.

​For more information about the Yorkshire Wartime Experience and to purchase tickets, visit www.yorkshirewartime.co.uk

For more information about Eden Camp Modern History Museum, visit www.edencamp.co.uk

