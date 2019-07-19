From splash parks and obstacle courses to Crystal Maze-style gaming, Yeah! Days Out has a host of holiday activities on offer to keep Dewsbury families busy this summer.

If you’re stuck for ideas on how to keep the kids entertained, it’s time to turn your attention to TAG X. Aimed at those aged eight and over, this real-life active gaming experience takes place in a high-tech multi-level play arena inspired by shows like Ninja Warrior: players test their physical and mental stamina by overcoming obstacles to swipe the TAGs and gain points.

Head to Batley Sports and Tennis Centre to try this epic adventure for yourself – it’s safe to say the kids should sleep well after taking this on.

Or if you’re struggling to keep both younger and older children occupied, Stompers Play Gym could hold the answer. Located next to TAG X at Batley Sports and Tennis Centre, this soft play area will allow your little monsters to burn off their excess energy in a safe environment.

You’ll find a toddler area for little ones while the main play gym is suitable for children aged from four to seven, plus Costa coffee and free wi-fi means there is something for parents too. There’s also the Yeah! Eat café which offers good-value meals and drinks to keep them well fuelled.

For some serious inflatable fun, head to Dare 2 Air in Huddersfield Leisure Centre. This huge pumped-up theme park has eight different zones full of obstacles to overcome and a sports zone where you can split into teams and play games such as dodgeball. Adults and children alike can bounce around to their hearts’ content, and under-threes don’t have to miss out: there’s a toddler zone too.

Footgolf - the best of both for kids of all ages

Also in Huddersfield Leisure Centre is the much-loved Splash Park which has been a family favourite since it opened. Water jets, small slides, larger slides and a lazy river mean there is plenty to keep the whole family entertained, whatever the weather.

For more watery fun, the WOW Wipeout obstacle course has a new home at Spenbrough Pool and Fitness Complex for the summer. Test your balance with the range of obstacles in order to make your way to the massive slide at the end – to book your 45-minute session, call 01484 766131.

Or for a family activity with a difference, take aim at footgolf at Bradley Park Golf Course. Combing all the best parts of golf AND football, Footgolf will test your skill and aim as you try to kick the balls into the right holes. It’s a great day out for the whole family, and you can make the most of the sunshine with lunch outside the clubhouse. To book call 01484 766093.

To find out more about these exciting Yeah! Days Out activities and to book, visit www.yeahdaysout.co.uk