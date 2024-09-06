A family friendly fun dog show will take place on Sunday, September 8 at Oakwell Hall in Birstall and will raise money for the Yorkshire Rose Dog Rescue charity.

It is the charity’s 14th show and will run from 11am to 4pm at Oakwell Hall Country Park.

The event – which will be free to enter and include free parking – will put on free dog classes, a fastest recall game, sausage bobbing and more.

There will also be lots of children’s activities, including face painting, “hook a duck”, a cake stall and children’s games. Local businesses will be there on the day, and the Rock Choir will be giving a performance.

The dog show will accept entries on the day from 11am, and judging will start at 12pm.

The show will include categories such as best large dog, doggy fancy dress, dog with the waggiest tail, and dog that looks most like their owner.

More information can be found on the Yorkshire Rose Dog Rescue website.