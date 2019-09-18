Yorkshire family attraction unveils its unique Christmas Experience - includes new ice rink - tickets on sale now

Yorkshire family attraction Lotherton has revealed its plans for its Christmas Experience and launched its sought-after tickets.

From November 22 to January 5, families can enjoy a festive day out like no other, embarking on adventures with fairies, elves and Santa himself.

The Christmas Experience will include seasonal favourites such as the Elf Village, the Enchanted Fairy Dell, the Twelve Days of Christmas Woodland Walk, and the Christmas Courtyard.

Exploring the house will transport visitors back in time, as they enjoy each room decked out in the traditional festive finery of an Edwardian Christmas.

And, of course, Santa will take up residence in his very own North Pole, where little ones can help the elves in their workshop before visiting Santa to share their festive wishes.

As well as these family favourites, brand new this year will be a 596 square metre ice-rink for visitors to get their skates on and enjoy a frozen fairytale on the ice.

Tickets are available now, with a number of visit options, early booking is recommended.

The Christmas Experience opening times unless otherwise specified:

Sunday Thursday - 10am - 7pm, last entry 6pm

Friday - Saturday - 10am - 8pm, last entry 7pm

Tickets: http://thechristmasexperience.co.uk/tickets