Opera North and Kirklees Council have announced “some of the brightest talents on the international scene” will be performing as part of the Kirklees Concert Season 2025-26.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers say the programme has been designed to appeal to those experiencing live classical music for the very first time, alongside seasoned concert-goers.

Garry Walker, Opera North music director, who will be conducting the opening concert, said: “The Orchestra of Opera North is unique among professional British orchestras in performing a year-round programme in opera houses and concert halls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thrilled this season to be joined by guest soloists and conductors who are some of the brightest talents on the international scene.

Elena Urioste returns for Bruch's Violin Concerto at the opening concert

“We believe that great music is for everyone and remain committed to introducing as many people as possible to the thrill of hearing a live orchestra performing some of the greatest classical music ever written.”

The season opens on September 25 at Huddersfield Town Hall with Rachmaninov’s Second Symphony. Gershwin’s “Strike up the Band” will bring a taste of Broadway to the proceedings and violinist Elena Urioste also returns as the soloist in Bruch’s Violin Concerto No.1.

Love is in the air on December 4 when concert-goers will be treated to excerpts from Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet”, as well as the contemporary piece, “The Ring of Fire and Love”, by Finnish composer Outi Tarkiainen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Originally commissioned by the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra, the work explores the moment of giving birth within the context of natural environmental phenomena.”

The famous 'Father' Willis organ at Huddersfield Town Hall

Mexican-born Dana Zemtsov makes her Opera North and Huddersfield debut as guest viola for Walton’s Viola Concerto, conducted by Chloe Rooke.

The festive season will be celebrated with the return of the annual Christmas Gala at Dewsbury Town Hall on December 11.

The spokesperson said: “Conducted by Anthony Kraus, this is the ideal way to get into the Christmas spirit with festive favourites performed by the Orchestra and Chorus of Opera North alongside the company’s talented Youth Chorus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The audience are encouraged to take a break from all the pressures of the season and join in with the more well-known carols.”

The Orchestra of Opera North will be returning to Huddersfield Town Hall

Heading in 2026, another international artist will be making her debut in Kirklees. Conductor Sora Elisabeth Lee takes up the baton on January 22 for a concert with a French flavour.

During the evening, David Pipe will be putting Huddersfield Town Hall’s famous “Father” Willis organ through its paces for Saint-Saëns’ “Organ” Symphony. Violinist Katie Stillman, leader of the Orchestra of Opera North, features as the soloist in the composer’s miniature dance poem, “Danse Macabre”.

Two other members of the orchestra – harpist Céline Saout and flautist Luke O’Toole – take centre stage for Mozart’s Concerto for Flute and Harp on February 26, which will see Belgian conductor Karel Deseure adding Opera North to his international conducting engagements. The concert will also feature Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony No.6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aiming to give dedicated young musicians a bridge from further or higher education into the professional world of music, the Opera North Youth Orchestra will return to Dewsbury Town Hall for an afternoon concert on March 29 celebrating Humperdinck’s opera “Hansel and Gretel”, conducted by Opera North’s staff conductor, Oliver Rundell.

Opera North harpist Céline Saout will be joined by Luke O'Toole on flute for Mozart's Concerto for Harp and Flute

The spokesperson said: “This is a wonderful way to support young talent, while also enjoying some of the composer’s best-loved music. The players will be joined for the occasion by special guest soloists.”

Garry Walker returns to Huddersfield Town Hall on April 23 to conduct Brahms’ final symphony. The concert will also feature Ukrainian-born Australian pianist Alexander Gavrylyuk playing Rachmaninov’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini”. He comes to Kirklees fresh from his position as artist-in-residence at Wigmore Hall.

The season concludes on June 14 with a performance of Vivaldi’s popular “The Four Seasons”, performed by the Orchestra of Opera North under the leadership of violinist Kate Stillman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “This famous collection of atmospheric violin concertos will take the listeners through spring’s freshness and summer’s heat to the mellow fruitfulness of autumn and the chill of winter.

“Alongside the orchestral events, the Kirklees chamber music programme offers the perfect way to spend lunchtime at Dewsbury Town Hall in the company of small groups of musicians from Opera North playing the music they love.

“On Mondays, people can also while away the lunch hour in Huddersfield with the town hall’s organist, David Pipe, curating a lively series of guest appearances on the historic ‘Father’ Willis organ, which has been impressing audiences since 1881.”

Coun Carole Pattison, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “We’re delighted to continue working in partnership with the Orchestra of Opera North to offer programmes of world class music in our wonderful concert halls in Dewsbury and Huddersfield Town Halls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am especially pleased to see that the new season includes some old favourites, renowned international artists and opportunities for young talent to perform to our audiences here in Kirklees.

“Listening to an orchestra performing live is a very special experience and so I would encourage everyone to come along and enjoy the music.”

Kirklees Concert Season subscription packages, which offer discounts on tickets and programmes and access to rehearsals, are available to book now.

Single tickets go on sale on Thursday, June 12, and can be booked at kirklees.gov.uk or operanorth.co.uk.

Anyone aged 16 or under can see an orchestral concert for free, while tickets for under 30s and full-time students are priced £5 each plus booking fee.