When is the Coronation bank holiday? Extra day off for many next month for the Coronation of King Charles III

Next month will see the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and to coincide with the event there will be a bank holiday across the UK.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

It was announced last year that there would be a bank holiday on Monday 8 May, following the Coronation on Saturday 6 May.

The bank holiday will take place across the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The Coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla on a recent visit to Malton.King Charles and Queen Camilla on a recent visit to Malton.
    “I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”

    The Coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

