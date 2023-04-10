It was announced last year that there would be a bank holiday on Monday 8 May, following the Coronation on Saturday 6 May.

The bank holiday will take place across the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The Coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year.”

“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”