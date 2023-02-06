From family trails to animals to see, we’ve compiled this guide – hopefully with something for everyone.

Saturday, February 11 to Sunday, February 19 (apart from Monday, February 13)

10am – 3.30pm: Each Peach, Pear, Plum Garden Trail at Oakwell Hall and Country Park. Explore the walled garden in this family-friendly trail. Trail sheets are £1 and available from the visitor centre shop.

Ponderosa Zoo

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 19

10am-4pm: Ponderosa Zoo will be open seven days a week from Saturday, February 11. Take a look at the zoo’s huge collection of more than 140 animals. For prices and to book, visit the zoo’s website.

Saturday, February 11 to Sunday, February 19

10am – 5pm: Fantasy Heroes at Royal Armouries Museum. A lively and fun programme including live combats, entertaining shows, an interactive green screen experience, and a very Python-esque guided tour of the galleries. To book, visit the museum’s website.

Oakwell Hall

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 26

Once Upon a Time at Eureka! Children’s Museum. Guest performers The Magic Lantern will bring its crew of storytellers, musicians and puppeteers between February 11 and February 19. And from February 20 to February 26, there will be the Magical Story Jars Story Mixing Station to mix the best story in the entire kingdom. To book, visit the Eureka! website.

Tuesday, February 14, Wednesday, February 15 and Thursday, February 16