A ceilidh event is coming to Whitley Community Centre this week.

Organised by Whitley Parish Church, the fun evening of music, dance and food and drink will take place on Friday, October 4, at 7pm, at the village centre on Howroyd Lane.

Live music will be provided by local ceilidh band, the Crab Apples band. There will also be a licensed bar and a steak pie, mash and peas supper.

A spokesperson for the event said: “It’s going to be a brilliant, fun night for all ages. No experience is necessary.”

A ceilidh is a traditional Scottish and Irish social gathering.

Tickets for the event are priced at £12 individually or £45 for a family of four (two adults and two children or one adult and three children), with proceeds going towards St Mary & St Michael’s Church.

For more information call 01924 499833.