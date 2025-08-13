This Sunday’s (August 17) event, held at The Showground on Huddersfield Road, will mark 80 years since the first ever Mirfield Agricultural Show, with the 2025 theme entitled Let’s Celebrate.

Mirfield’s famous Agricultural Show is back in town this coming weekend where it will be celebrating a very special anniversary.

There will be two star attractions on the day in the form of Little Nippers Terrier Racing and Falconry Display, and an Abba tribute performance.

To celebrate the anniversary there will be an RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire flypast (weather permitting), while there will also be a live performance from international saxophone star Ellie Sax.

The horse show judging at last year's Mirfield Show.

Mirfield Show chairman Jonathan Evans said:

“We think everyone’s ready for a bit of fun! Our volunteers have been working hard all year to create a fantastic day for the whole family – and to keep it affordable, with many attractions completely free.

“We also want to say a huge thank you to our sponsors, without whom the Show simply wouldn’t happen.”

Here is the full running order for the 2025 event, which is sponsored by Transpennine Route Upgrade, JayBe Ltd of Dewsbury, and GenR8 of

There is an action-packed day in store at Mirfield Show 2025.

Mirfield:

MAIN RING

● 9:00 – Horse and Pony Show

● 11:45 – ATC Marching Band

● 12:00 – Welcome Speech

● 12:10 – Ellie Sax – Live Sax and DJ Set

● 13:00 – Katie Philpott School of Dance

● 13:30 – Children’s Fancy Dress Parade

● 13:40 – Little Nippers Terrier Racing

● 14:30 – Sutton School of Performing Arts

● 15:00 – Little Nippers Falconry Display

● 15:30 – ATC Marching Band

● 15:45 – ABBA Tribute – End of Show Party

● 16:30 – Main Ring Closes

MARQUEE COMPETITIONS

● 07:30 – Entries Open

● 09:30 – Entries Close / Judging Begins

● 12:00 – Marquee Reopens

● 13:00 – Scarecrow Judging

● 14:00 – Prize Presentations

● 16:00 – Exhibits can be removed

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

● Horse and Pony Show – 07:30 Reg / 09:00 First Class

● Dog Show – 09:30 Registration / 10:00 First Class / 15:30 Championship

● Children’s Ring – Welly Wanging, Games and Races all day from 9:00

● Band Tent – Grange Moor Brass Band at 11:00, 12:30, 14:00

● Kids Zone – Soft Play, Football Shootout, Bubbles, Circus Skills, Story Corner, and Elsa Meet and Greet

Advanced tickets (until midday on Saturday in shops or midnight online) are priced at £7.50; or £12 on the day. Under 16s are free with an adult.