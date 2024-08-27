West Yorkshire festival reveals most diverse programme yet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vibrant grassroots festival which is a fusion of all cultures in a West Yorkshire city has revealed its most diverse programme yet.

Intercultured Festival - a melting pot of arts events including thought-provoking films, poetry, authentic food and music - will take place across the city from October 21 until November 2.

This year the festival will host Reclaiming Sisterhood, an event which includes the festival’s first-ever cacao ceremony at Bradford Cathedral.

These ceremonies combine ancient practices from Aztec or Mayan cultures with elements of dance, movement and yoga to aid emotional release.

The festival brings together all communities and cultures

The popular Commoners’ Ball finale, at which attendees can wear their cultural dress for a packed evening of dancing and song, is also returning to the Midland Hotel.

Festival director Mussarat Rahman, an artist who is well known in Bradford for her work with migrant and refugee communities, said: “Our aim has always been to unite cultures of every single kind in Bradford.

“We provide a creative space for the crossing over between communities and smaller ones which did not feel represented previously.

“This year’s programme is our most diverse yet, with events also spanning Pahari poetry, a Sudanese cooking class and a drumming circle.

“Our festival also takes place just before the national spotlight falls on our city for Bradford 2025.

“So we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate what makes Bradford unique, our earthy character and the welcome which can be found in so many different homes.”

More than 35,000 people engaged with events at last year’s Intercultured Festival.

This year’s fourth-ever festival highlights include free daily movie screenings at Centenary Square. The films include a powerful series made by Bradford Nightstop on homelessness, one by Apna Heritage showcasing the culture of Bradford’s South-Asian community and a third, called Diary of a Refugee Kid, from the festival.

A five-course Palestinian supper hosted by local Palestinian cook Asil Hamadi is expected to sell out quickly.

And other new events include a meditative sound bath at Bradford Cathedral plus an open mic night with local musician Liam Sullivan.

Aqeel Parves, a poet and spoken word performer from Bradford, is hosting an evening of poetry.

Many of the events are free to attend, or have tickets available on a pay-as-you-feel basis, to enable as many people as possible to attend.

There are also several activities for all ages, including a family fun day and lantern-making for the annual Lister Park lantern parade by Cecil Green Arts.

To browse or book the full programme of 17 events, visit intercultured.co.uk where tickets are now available.

The festival is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England and grants from Give Bradford and Bradford Council’s Festival Fund.

Other venues include Bradford Library, Bradford Markets and Waterstone’s in Bradford.