Dewsbury Bus Museum is set to host its Spring Running Day on Mother’s Day, Sunday, March 30.

Vintage buses, free rides and mystery trips at Dewsbury Bus Museum’s Family Open Day
The Family Open Day will see a wide variety of vintage buses and coaches dating back to the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s take to the street between the museum, based at Foundry Street, Ravensthorpe, and Dewsbury.
There will also be free bus rides and some mystery trips, while models, books, photographs and memorabilia will be on sale from stalls in the building, as well as a raffle with some excellent prizes on offer.
Tasty’s mobile catering van will also be selling hot and cold sandwiches, drinks and much more.
Admission for the Mother’s Day event will be free of charge.
The popular museum has been based at Foundry Street in Ravensthorpe since 1989 and is owned and operated by the West Riding Omnibus Museum Trust and is run by a group of volunteers.
More details can be found at www.dewsburybusmuseum.org
