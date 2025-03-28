Dewsbury Bus Museum is set to host its Spring Running Day on Mother’s Day, Sunday, March 30.

Dewsbury Bus Museum is set to host its Spring Running Day on Mother’s Day, Sunday, March 30.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Family Open Day will see a wide variety of vintage buses and coaches dating back to the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s take to the street between the museum, based at Foundry Street, Ravensthorpe, and Dewsbury.

There will also be free bus rides and some mystery trips, while models, books, photographs and memorabilia will be on sale from stalls in the building, as well as a raffle with some excellent prizes on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tasty’s mobile catering van will also be selling hot and cold sandwiches, drinks and much more.

Admission for the Mother’s Day event will be free of charge.

The popular museum has been based at Foundry Street in Ravensthorpe since 1989 and is owned and operated by the West Riding Omnibus Museum Trust and is run by a group of volunteers.

More details can be found at www.dewsburybusmuseum.org