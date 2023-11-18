Veterans invited to 'Get Together' at Batley’s RAFA Club
Ex-service personnel of all ages are being encouraged to attend a Veterans Get Together next weekend at Batley’s RAFA Club.
Organised by the town’s Royal British Legion Branch, the afternoon gathering, from 2pm to 5pm, on Sunday, November 26, at the Cambridge Street venue, will feature entertainment from Paul Harper and refreshments.
Those attending are encouraged to bring photos, memorabilia and their memories.
The Royal British Legion is a charity for the Armed Forces which helps members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, veterans and their families.