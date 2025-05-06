VE Day: Volunteers hosting afternoon cream tea event in Birkenshaw to support Dementia UK

By Adam Cheshire
Published 6th May 2025, 16:30 BST
An afternoon cream tea event, which will be held at Birkenshaw Methodist Church Hall on Thursday, May 8, has been organised by LISAS CIC (Leisure Inclusive Social Activity Services), a not-for-profit organisation and volunteer-led social group, which runs support groups across North Kirklees, to mark VE Day and to support Dementia UK.An afternoon cream tea event, which will be held at Birkenshaw Methodist Church Hall on Thursday, May 8, has been organised by LISAS CIC (Leisure Inclusive Social Activity Services), a not-for-profit organisation and volunteer-led social group, which runs support groups across North Kirklees, to mark VE Day and to support Dementia UK.
An afternoon cream tea event, which will be held at Birkenshaw Methodist Church Hall on Thursday, May 8, has been organised by LISAS CIC (Leisure Inclusive Social Activity Services), a not-for-profit organisation and volunteer-led social group, which runs support groups across North Kirklees, to mark VE Day and to support Dementia UK.
A volunteer community group is hosting an afternoon cream tea event in Birkenshaw to support Dementia UK on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The event, which will be held at Birkenshaw Methodist Church Hall on Thursday, May 8, has been organised by LISAS CIC (Leisure Inclusive Social Activity Services), a not-for-profit organisation and volunteer-led social group, which runs support groups across North Kirklees

Entry costs £5, which includes a cream tea or coffee and musical entertainment, with one of the live entertainers being a 90-year-young local singer, Roy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase a range of cakes to take home, while all funds raised will be split between LISAS CIC and Dementia UK.

LISAS CIC runs weekly sessions in Heckmondwike and Birkenshaw offering activities and outings for people living with dementia and their carers. It also runs weekly social groups and outings for people over 50 in Cleckheaton and Birkenshaw to combat isolation.

This year’s VE Day marks 80 years since the end of World War II in Europe in 1945, and there are many events which have been organised across North Kirklees.

For more information about LISAS CIC, visit LISASCIC.org

Related topics:Volunteers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice