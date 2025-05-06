VE Day: Volunteers hosting afternoon cream tea event in Birkenshaw to support Dementia UK
The event, which will be held at Birkenshaw Methodist Church Hall on Thursday, May 8, has been organised by LISAS CIC (Leisure Inclusive Social Activity Services), a not-for-profit organisation and volunteer-led social group, which runs support groups across North Kirklees
Entry costs £5, which includes a cream tea or coffee and musical entertainment, with one of the live entertainers being a 90-year-young local singer, Roy.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase a range of cakes to take home, while all funds raised will be split between LISAS CIC and Dementia UK.
LISAS CIC runs weekly sessions in Heckmondwike and Birkenshaw offering activities and outings for people living with dementia and their carers. It also runs weekly social groups and outings for people over 50 in Cleckheaton and Birkenshaw to combat isolation.
This year’s VE Day marks 80 years since the end of World War II in Europe in 1945, and there are many events which have been organised across North Kirklees.
For more information about LISAS CIC, visit LISASCIC.org
