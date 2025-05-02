Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To mark the 80th anniversary of the Second World War ending in Europe, a number of wide-ranging and special commemorative events will be taking place across North Kirklees.

From parades and concerts to 1940s themed street parties and picnics in the park, a lot is happening in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen for people to honour those who gave their lives in battle.

The historic anniversary will be observed on Thursday, May 8, with celebrations planned across the country from Sunday, May 4, through to the following weekend.

Mayor of Kirklees, Nosheen Dad, said:

Celebrations and events - like this street party to mark the Victory in Europe back in 1945 - will be happening all across North Kirklees.

“This is a significant milestone in our country’s history, and I encourage everyone to join one of the many VE Day 80th anniversary events.

“It is an important time to remember the soldiers who bravely took to the battlefields and the families who endured the hardships of war to ensure we have the freedoms we have today.

“It is fantastic to see there will be community events taking place throughout the week including a celebration at Oakwell Hall, a Thanksgiving Service at Dewsbury Minster and parades in Cleckheaton and Marsden.

“I encourage our communities to celebrate together just like they did 80 years ago and pay tribute to those who gave so much.”

VE Day celebrations in 1945.

The council has also confirmed that special VE80 flags will be raised at the town halls in Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton at 9am on VE Day itself, while Dewsbury and Batley town hall will be lit up in red, white and blue at 9.30pm.

Here are just some of the events that are happening in the district to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

If you know of any VE Day events not listed, please feel free to contact us at [email protected]

Dewsbury

A street party in 1945.

Monday, May 5

Trinity Centre, Holy Trinity Church, Upper Road, Batley Carr: Community commemorative sing-along and afternoon tea, from 2pm to 4pm

Wednesday, May 7

Dewsbury Minster, Vicarage Road: A service of thanksgiving to commemorate victory in Europe, at 6.30pm.

Cleckheaton, famous for its Remembrance parades, will be holding a VE Day parade to mark the 80th anniversary on Saturday, May 10.

Thursday, May 8 - VE Day

Friends of Crow Nest Park: Music From The Bandstand in Crow Nest Park, from 11am to 11.45am

Saturday, May 10

Thornhill Parish Church and Whitley Lower: Afternoon tea, with poems and music to sing along to, at 3pm (tickets all sold out).

Mirfield

Sunday, May 4

Old Bank WMC, Old Bank Road: 80th anniversary celebration, doors open at 12pm, with live music from 4pm featuring Leanne Green.

Thursday, May 8 - VE Day

Northorpe Hall, Northorpe Lane: Mirfield Remembers - Celebrating VE Day through WWI and WWII exhibition, 11am to 3pm. This family-friendly celebration, held in the peaceful grounds of Northorpe Hall in Mirfield, will bring people of all ages together to mark this historic occasion with an exhibition of over 600 war memorabilia. The event will include music, dancing, vintage-themed activities, games, traditional food, and remembrance moments.

Saturday, May 10

Mirfield Showground, Huddersfield Road: Mirfield Picnic In The Park, from 3pm to 8pm, a family fun day helped put on by Mirfield Town Council, featuring celebratory beacon lighting, a fish and chip van, coffee van, 1940s dress competition, live 1940s music, bouncy castles, games and raffles.

Batley

Monday, May 5

Oakwell Hall Country Park, Birstall: VEHAPPY 80th Anniversary Celebration including a historic community picnic from 11am to 4pm. There will also be traditional Maypole dancing and country dance demonstrations, as well as live music from the 1940s with the fabulous sounds of the Big Easy Band. Oakwell Hall itself will be open 12pm to 4pm for special tours and exhibitions.

Batley Irish Nash, Churchfield Street: The club’s annual VE Day celebrations will see songs from the 1940s to the present day by Sadie, as well as raffles, prizes and entertainment throughout the day. Doors open at 12pm. Free entry.

Thursday, May 8 - VE Day

Batley Library: Join the Friends of Batley Library from 10am for a special VE Day cake stall where you can enjoy a lovely selection of sweet treats.

Birkenshaw Methodist Church Hall: Time For A Cuppa - a cream tea event organised and run by volunteers from LISAS CIC, in support of Dementia UK, from 1pm to 2.30pm. There will also be musical entertainment from 90-years-young singer, Roy. Entrance fee is £5 per person and all funds raised will be split between LISAS CIC and Dementia UK.

Friday, May 9

1931, Birstall, Nelson Street: Celebrating VE Day with Ellie Jolly singing wartim and jazz classics from 7.30pm.

Saturday, May 10

Birstall Market Place: Join the Birstall Chamber of Trade from 10am to 1pm as they commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day. There will be a variety of market stalls, 1940s music, a live singer, free face painting, games and a colouring competition.

St Thomas’ Church, Grosvenor Road, Batley: “We’ll Meet Again” Concert to celebrate 80 years since VE Day featuring Karen Clegg at 7.30pm, taking you back in time to the 1940s. Tickets are priced at £8, including refreshments. For more information visit www.stthomasbatley.org

Cleckheaton and Spen

Monday, May 5

East Bierley village: Join the East Bierley Village Preservation Society on Bierley Marsh - in 1940s style outfits if you want - from 1pm to 4pm, where there will be cake, plant and book stalls; a raffle; tombola; memory tree; find the orange stick; knock the pumpkin off the shelf; and games for children (weather permitting). Refreshments will be available.

Thursday, May 8 - VE Day

Roberttown Community Centre: Organised by MHA Communities Kirklees, this VE Day Party, aimed at people over 55, will feature afternoon tea and musical entertainment from Alex Rae. Tickets cost £10. For more information and to book ticket, call 01484 515420.

Saturday, May 10

Cleckheaton town centre: The Royal British Legion (Spenborough Branch) have organised a special morning to mark VE Day 80 with a commemorative event in Memorial Park at 11.30am, including a thanksgiving service and a wartime sing-along. There will also be a parade which will depart from Cleckheaton Town Hall at 11.45am, and will be led to the Memorial Park by the Emley Band.

Heckmondwike New Square: Join the VE Day celebrations in Heckmondwike town centre from 10am to 2pm, organised by Fearless People. There will be refreshments, activities for all ages and the family, as well as the chance to connect with other people from the community.

Sunday, May 18

Roberttown Community Centre: Roberttown in Bloom presents Digging for Victory, a 1940s celebration with West End sweetheart Karen Clegg, including a VE Day sing-along and dancing; games; raffle; plant swap; hot roast beef sandwiches; fruit and veg charity; and a donation table. Tickets cost £10 (message Roberttown in Bloom for availability).