The Valli Rally, which will take place on Saturday, October 15, will consist of a seven-mile countryside walk, starting at Valli Opticians in Honley near Holmfirth and finishing at Valli Opticians in Slaithwaite with a stop in between at Valli Opticians in Meltham.

The money raised from the walk will enable Outlookers to continue to deliver support to residents across north Kirklees, including emotional support, guidance, friendship and peer support with technology.

A spokesperson from Valli Opticians said: “We are holding the Valli Rally charity walk in aid of our favourite charity – Outlookers.

The last full Valli Rally took place in 2019.

“As the charity is user-led, it is run by people with visual impairments and is a real lifeline for people who think they have to give up doing all the things they like due to sight loss.

“At the last Valli Rally, over 100 people joined us throughout the day, and we raised £8,000 for Outlookers, so we’re looking forward to signing up more people to help raise even more money this year.”

Established in 2008, Outlookers is a member-led organisation that runs support services for people with visual impairments.

The charity’s main aim is to enhance the lives of visually impaired people through promoting the benefits of peer support and the use of technology to aid independence.

Valli Opticians are encouraging people to sign up for the walk. It costs £10 per person to register, with a suggested donation of £2 per mile.

To register for the Valli Rally, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdQ7RxAGSkUci1iZo26vD2nGtwb1Ojqftk5r5g1v2xBZBg45g/viewform