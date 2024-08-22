Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 108th Mirfield Allotment Show is returning to the town this weekend - and organisers are encouraging first-time growers and showers to get involved.

Hosted by the Mirfield Allotment and Garden Society, the annual historic event will take place at Mirfield Community Centre, on Water Royd Lane, on Saturday, August 24, and will be open to the public from 1.30pm.

The show will involve four classes, the vegetable class, flower class, domestic class and members class.

The open classes are open to any member and non-member, with a cost of 20p per entry, and organisers have “thrown the net out” to encourage more people to get involved.

The show chairperson Amanda Wigglesworth said: “108 and still going. You have got to make it appeasing to all of your plot holders, the children, the bakers, you’ve got to throw it out there to get people in.

“You don’t realise that you have probably got something in your allotment that you can put into a class. That is what we are trying to do this year - we are trying to get as many people to put in that have never done it before.

“And once you get bitten by that bug, that’s it, you’re off. That competitive streak comes out. You’re like, ‘Next year I'm going to grow these so I can show it at the next show,’ and that’s the sort of people that we want. It gets you thinking about what you can achieve if you put your mind to it.

“It all starts on your window sill with a little seed. Then hey presto, you’ve got some produce. It starts taking over your garden then.

“The older showers and growers are becoming few and far between. We are throwing the net out.”

Mirfield Allotments and Garden Society, which has three allotment sites across the town, is a non-profit society which held its first show in 1915.

The Mirfield Allotment Show will be held at Mirfield Community Centre on Saturday, August 24, with doors opening at 1.30pm.

For more information, visit the Mirfield Allotments and Garden Society Facebook page.